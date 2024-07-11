Manic Street Preachers and Suede brought their huge co-headline tour to Edinburgh Castle last night.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Suede’s recently released their ninth studio album 'Autofiction' to acclaim, and sold-out a huge UK headline tour last year. This year also saw the release of Suede30 - a timely reminder of how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to number one in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time.

Both bands played career-spanning sets to the sold out Edinburgh audience. Check out some of the action - and their setlists - here.

Suede played the following career-spanning set:

The Manic played the following hit-packed set:

1 . Dream combo The two bands have teamed up for a series of gigs in the UK after touring America together. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Manic Wednesday James Dean Bradfield and Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers. | David Hepburn Photo Sales