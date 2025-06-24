Stephen Wilson Jr. has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for FanDuel

The singer has had to upgrade his venue due to his huge popularity.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indiana singer songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. started his musical journey in indie rock band AutoVaughn while studying for a degree in Microbiology in Nashville.

After five years of travelling the world with his bandmates he got a grown up job as a research and development scientist at Mars, but he couldn’t refuse his musical calling, signing a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, as well as writing for many well known names in the music industry, he’s built up a huge global fanbase with his emotive and powerful songs - showcased on the compilation album Son of Dad.

He’s currently on a sold out European tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Stephen Wilson Jr. playing Glasgow?

Stephen Wilson Jr. plays Glasgow's Barrowland on his UK tour on Wednesday, June 25.

Who is supporting Stephen Wilson Jr. at his Glasgow gig?

Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced that he’ll be supported by Scarlett Loran at his Barrowland gig. Loran is a hotly-tipped 21-year-old singer songwriter from Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Stephen Wilson Jr. in Glasgow?

Doors open at 7pm and there are no further stage times available. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect Scarlett Loran to play from around 7.30pm, with Stephen Wilson Jr. arriving on stage between 8.30-9pm. The gig will finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Stephen Wilson Jr.?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - like his entire UK tour, the show has completelty sold out. You can check here to see if there are any late resale tickets.

Are there any age restrictions at the Stephen Wilson Jr. Barrowland gig?

The gig is over-14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Stephen Wilson Jr. setlist?

Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow - taken from a recent setlist in Amsterdam.