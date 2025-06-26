Glastonbury 2025 Set Times: Here are all the confirmed stage times for the festival's main stages

The stage is set for Glastonbury. | Getty Images

It’s time for Glastonbury fans to get organised.

More than 210,000 music fans are currently descending upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.

The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.

Whether you are lucky enough to be at the festival, or just enjoying it on the couch - here are all the times you need.

Pyramid Stage - Friday 27 June

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Saturday 28 June

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Sunday 29 June

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage - Friday 27 June

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage - Saturday 28 June

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

Other Stage - Sunday 29 June

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage - Friday 27 June

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Saturday 28 June

Doechii: 22:45 - 23:30

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Sunday 29 June

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies - Friday 27 June

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies - Saturday 28 June

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies - Sunday 29 June

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage - Friday 27 June

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

The Park Stage - Saturday 28 June

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

The Park Stage - Sunday 29 June

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage - Friday 27 June

Ani Difranco: 21:30 - 22:45

The Searchers: 20:00 - 21:00

Dhani Harrison: 18:30 - 19:30

Billie Marten: 17:00 - 18:00

Skerryvore: 16:00 - 16:40

Hugh Cornwell: 15:00 - 15:40

Gabrielle Aplin: 14:00 - 14:40

Tift Merritt: 13:00 - 13:40

Nadia Reid: 12:10 - 12:40

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Saturday 28 June

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Sunday 29 June

Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00 (pictured)

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage - Friday 27 June

The Fratellis: 23:05 - 00:20

Terrorvision: 21:35 - 22:35

The Magic Numbers: 20:05 - 21:05

Orla Gartland: 18:35 - 19:35

Ash: 17:05 - 18:05

Paris Paloma: 15:35 - 16:35

Rumba De Bodas: 14:10 - 15:05

Beans On Toast: 12:50 - 13:40

Avalon Stage - Saturday 28 June

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10 (pictured)

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

Avalon Stage - Saturday 29 June

Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05

Arcadia - Friday 27 June

Job Jobse B2B Palms Trax: 02:00 - 03:00

Romy: 01:00 - 02:00 (pictured)

Sonny Fodera: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Max Cooper: 22:50 - 23:50

Optimo (Espacio): 21:55 - 22:50

Logic 1000: 21:00 - 21:55

Arcadia - Saturday 28 June

Groove Armada B2N Jungle (DJ Set): 02:00 - 03:00

Annie Mac B2B Jamz Supernova: 01:00 - 02:00

Four Tet: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Michael Bibi B2B Solomun: 22:50 - 23:50

Hannah Wants: 21:55 - 22:50

Danny Howard: 21:00 - 21:55

Becky Hill: 20:00 - 21:00

Arcadia - Sunday 29 June

Basslayerz B2b Born On Road: 01:30 - 02:30

Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything: 00:10 - 01:30

Bru-C: 23:40 - 00:10

Dragonfly Show: 23:30 - 23:40

Girls Dont Sync: 22:30 - 23:30

Dr Banana B2B Gallegos: 21:30 - 22:30

Eva Lazarus: 21:00 - 21:30

Jeremiah Asiamah: 20:00 - 21:00

Levels - Thursday 26 June

Adiel: 01:30 - 03:00

Marie Davidson: 00:00 - 01:30

Roza Terenzi: 22:00 - 00:00

Confidence Man (DJ) B2B Job Jobse: 21:00 - 23:00

Palms Trax: 19:30 - 21:00

Peach B2B Club Fitness: 18:00 - 19:30

Levels - Friday 27 June

Calibre: 01:45 - 03:00

Goldie B2B Special Request: 00:15 - 01:45

LTJ Bukem: 23:00 - 00:15

Lens W/ Dread MC: 21:45 - 23:00

Notion: 20:30 - 21:45

Conducta: 19:15 - 20:30

Oppidan B2B Sicaria: 17:45 - 19:15

Arthi: 16:35 - 17:45

Katy B (Live): 16:15 - 16:35 (pictured)

DJ EZ: 15:00 - 16:15

G33: 13:30 - 15:00

Bad B!tch Dubz: 12:00 - 13:30

Levels - Saturday 28 June

Jyoty: 01:15 - 03:00

Skream & Benga W/ Sgt Pokes: 00:00 - 01:15

Modeselektor (DJ): 22:30 - 00:00

Erol Alkan B2B Ewan Mcvicar: 21:00 - 22:30

Haai B2B Romy: 19:30 - 21:00

Chaos In The CBD: 18:00 - 19:30

Berlioz: 16:30 - 18:00

Jungle (DJ): 15:00 - 16:30

DJ Paulette: 13:30 - 15:00

Ella Knight: 12:00 - 13:30

Levels - Sunday 29 June

Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30

Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00

Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30

Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00

Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30

Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00

Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30

Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00

Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45

Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15

Leftfield Stage - Friday 27 June

Billy Bragg: 21:00 - 22:00

Antony Szmierek: 19:50 - 20:30 (pictured)

Jasmine.4.T: 18:40 - 19:20

Gurriers: 17:35 - 18:10

The Meffs: 16:30 - 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Jasmine.4.T, Holly Carter: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Feminism In The Age Of The Manosphere: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: What Next For The Left: Politics, Organising And Power: 12:00 – 13:00

Leftfield Stage - Saturday 28 June

Kate Nash: 21:00 – 22:00

Lambrini Girls: 19:50 – 20:30

The Guest List: 18:40 – 19:20

Chloe Slater: 17:35 – 18:10

Girlband!: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right: 12:00 – 13:00

Leftfield Stage - Sunday 29 June

Grandson: 21:00 – 22:00

Reverend And The Makers: 19:50 – 20:30

Red Rum Club: 18:40 – 19:20

Du Blonde: 17:35 – 18:10

The Halfway Kid: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: How To Fix The Crisis Care: 12:00 – 13:00

