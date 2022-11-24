15 times Scotland ruled the top of the UK music charts, from Billy Connolly to Bay City Rollers
For any aspiring new music act, there can be no greater feeling than scoring that first UK number one.
According to data compiled by the Official Charts Company, there have been a total of 46 songs by Scottish artists that have hit number 1 in the UK since the charts began in 1952.
From the days of Glasgow-born skiffle legend Lonnie Donegan ruling the charts in the 1950s, right up to the present day and the likes of sea shanty icon Nathan Evans and Lewis Capaldi, us Scots are no strangers to being crowned kings and queens of the charts.
Following our recent poll on famous songs that every Scottish person knows, we now take a look at 15 times us Scots were top of the pops.