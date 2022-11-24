News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

15 times Scotland ruled the top of the UK music charts, from Billy Connolly to Bay City Rollers

For any aspiring new music act, there can be no greater feeling than scoring that first UK number one.

By Thomas Mackay
5 hours ago
 Comment

According to data compiled by the Official Charts Company, there have been a total of 46 songs by Scottish artists that have hit number 1 in the UK since the charts began in 1952.

From the days of Glasgow-born skiffle legend Lonnie Donegan ruling the charts in the 1950s, right up to the present day and the likes of sea shanty icon Nathan Evans and Lewis Capaldi, us Scots are no strangers to being crowned kings and queens of the charts.

Following our recent poll on famous songs that every Scottish person knows, we now take a look at 15 times us Scots were top of the pops.

1. Bay City Rollers: Bye Bye Baby (1975)

There have been few pop acts before or since that captured the zeitgeist of their era quite like the Bay City Rollers did in the mid-1970s. The tartan clad lads' cover of the Four Seasons' "Bye, Bye, Baby" stayed at number one in the UK for six weeks in March and April 1975

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

2. Marmalade: Ob La Di Ob La Da (1969)

Who had a number one hit with Ob La Di Ob La Da? It's a great pub quiz question, because it certainly wasn't the Beatles. That owner goes to Glasgow band Marmalade.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. Middle of the Road: Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep (1971)

Despite the name, there was nothing middle of the road about this Abba-esque Glasgow group, who scored a UK number one with a slice of novelty pop called Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep.

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

4. Billy Connolly: D.I.V.O.R.C.E (1975)

The Big Yin's parody of Tammy Wynette classic D.I.V.O.R.C.E served to increase the legendary comedian's popularity in the 1970s.

Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ScotlandGlasgowLewis Capaldi