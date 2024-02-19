Mike Kerr, lead singer of British band Royal Blood. Image: Getty

Royal Blood will continue their 2024 tour during the summer, playing shows around the UK.

Originally from Brighton, the rock duo will perform in Glasgow, Norwich and Bristol before in between festival appearances including Download.

Here's everything you need to know about dates, tickets and presale for Royal Blood's UK tour.

Royal Blood UK tour dates

Here are all of their upcoming UK tour dates:

Tuesday, June 11 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wednesday, June 12 - Norwich, UEA (The Nick Rayns LCR)

Saturday, June 15 - Bristol, O2 Academy

When do Royal Blood tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Royal Blood's UK tour - including Glasgow - go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 23.

Is there presale for Royal Blood?

Yes, there is presale available for Royal Blood's 2024 UK tour available through O2 Priority for both the Glasgow and Bristol shows, from 9am on Wednesday, February 21.

In addition, Glasgow fans can access presale tickets through Gigs in Scotland from 9am on Thursday, February 22.

There does not appear to be any presale available for the band's Norwich show.

How much are Royal Blood tickets?

Ticket prices are currently available for two of Royal Blood's UK shows. Tickets for their Norwich performance cost £46.75 with fees while Bristol tickets will be priced at £48.55 with fees.