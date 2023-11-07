All Sections
Download Festival has had some iconic sets from some of the world's most loved metal acts. Cr. Getty Images

Download Festival 2024 line up announcement: Which bands have headlined Download Festival the most since 2003?

Download Festival is set to announce its line up for 2024 later today - but which bands have headlined the metal festival the most in its 20 year history?

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

Christmas comes early for metal fans in November as the all conquering Download Festival announces its 2024 line up and headliners later today (November 7).

Last year's special edition 20 year anniversary saw a mammoth four day festival that had not one but TWO Metallica headline slots, alongside two awe inspiring headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.

As metal and rock fans count down the hours to the 2024 announcement and predict who will headline the 21st Download Festival, we look at which bands have headlined Castle Donington the most.

The British heavy metal band have headlined the festival more times than any other bands, topping the bill in 2003, 2007, 2013, 2016 and 2022. They were also due to headline in 2020 but Covid cancelled the event that year.

1. Iron Maiden - 5

The British heavy metal band have headlined the festival more times than any other bands, topping the bill in 2003, 2007, 2013, 2016 and 2022. They were also due to headline in 2020 but Covid cancelled the event that year. Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Arguably the best headline slot of all time in 2009, the Des Moines legends have also headlined in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2023. They were also scheduled to play in 2021 before the Download was downgraded to a pilot event following the Covid pandemic.

2. Slipknot - 5

Arguably the best headline slot of all time in 2009, the Des Moines legends have also headlined in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2023. They were also scheduled to play in 2021 before the Download was downgraded to a pilot event following the Covid pandemic. Photo: Paul Windsor

The only band to perform a double headline slot, the metal legends have headlined Download four times in total. They took the top spot in 2004, 2006, 2012 and played two headline slots in 2023. They were also booked to play in 2021, though that event was downgraded to a pilot event due to the Covid pandemic.

3. Metallica - 4

The only band to perform a double headline slot, the metal legends have headlined Download four times in total. They took the top spot in 2004, 2006, 2012 and played two headline slots in 2023. They were also booked to play in 2021, though that event was downgraded to a pilot event due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Next on the list is the Midlands rockers. The band headlined in 2005, 2012 and 2016 before Ozzy did a solo set in 2018.

4. Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne - 4

Next on the list is the Midlands rockers. The band headlined in 2005, 2012 and 2016 before Ozzy did a solo set in 2018.

