Download Festival 2024 line up announcement: Which bands have headlined Download Festival the most since 2003?
Download Festival is set to announce its line up for 2024 later today - but which bands have headlined the metal festival the most in its 20 year history?
Christmas comes early for metal fans in November as the all conquering Download Festival announces its 2024 line up and headliners later today (November 7).
Last year's special edition 20 year anniversary saw a mammoth four day festival that had not one but TWO Metallica headline slots, alongside two awe inspiring headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.
As metal and rock fans count down the hours to the 2024 announcement and predict who will headline the 21st Download Festival, we look at which bands have headlined Castle Donington the most.