Putting their apparent onstage huff at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend behind them, Royal Blood’s gristly rhythm section-only rock was met with sweaty, enthusiastic appreciation at the Usher Hall, writes David Pollock

Royal Blood are craft beer rockers, delivering a live set consisting of a bunch of muscular, energetic rock songs presented as enticingly as a row of colourful, illuminated beer pump clips.

Touring their just-released fourth number one album Back To The Water Below, vocalist/bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher seem to be over the social media furore surrounding the apparent onstage huff of their last Scottish appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. Here a packed Usher Hall received them with a sweaty, enthusiastic appreciation, and the feeling appeared to be mutual.

Royal Blood PIC: Calum Buchan

The set had a macho simplicity baked in, its lyrical content not much more than a means of delivering earworm pop choruses through the medium of gristly, rhythm section-only rock.

The pair know their way around an anthemic melody well, with several fan favourites including Typhoons and Trouble’s Coming inspiring huge responses – and they know how to play that old rock-as-theatre game.

After the serrated funk grind of Boilermaker, the energy escalated with Fletcher’s mountainous intro to Come On Over, then Kerr orchestrated an audience singalong through the chorus of Lights Out.

Fletcher enjoyed an even greater, very well-lit solo to follow the signature Little Monster, then disappeared into the crowd after Out of the Black.