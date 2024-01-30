Tom Morello has been added to the Download Festival line up. Cr. Getty Images.

Download Festival has long been known as Britain's premier metal fest and now fans can get ever more excited after some of the world's biggest bands were added to the bill in the second wave of announcements.

Located in the East Midlands, last year's mammoth four day festival welcomed their biggest crowd ever as tickets sold out for the first time as metalheads flocked to see the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Metallica and Slipknot - and while it has reverted back to its normal three day event, the line up announcement is packed with top class rock acts - and even a bit of catchy pop!

Originally borne out of the 'Monsters Of Rock' festivals during the 1980 and 1990s, the festival was rebranded in 2003 and had the likes of Limp Bizkit, Audioslave and Marilyn Manson on the bill and has only grown in popularity in the 21 years that have followed.

Now sponsored by drinks company Liquid Death, Download Festival announced its headliners and its first batch of bands on the line up today (November 7) as limited early bird tickets went on sale.

Here's everything you need to known about Download 2024

When is Download Festival taking place?

In a change to last year's special 20th year anniversary, Download will revert to a three day festival.

Download will start on Friday 14 June and end on Sunday 16 June, however, campers can arrive from Wednesday 12 June to set up if they have bought a five day ticket.

Where is Download Festival?

As always, Download will see thousands of rock and metal fans will descend the East Midlands and, specifically, Donington Park. The nearest train station is East Midlands Parkway.

The exact event is location is:

Donington Park

Castle Donington

Derby

DE74 2PR.

Which bands are playing Download Festival 2024 - including Busted, Tom Morello and Black Stone Cherry

Alongside all the bands already confirmed, Download announced a very strong second wave of bands for the festival on January 29.

The following acts have been added to the Download Festival line up:

Enter Shikari

Electric Callboy

Busted

Black Stone Cherry

Mr Bungle

Royal Republic

Health

Guilt Trip

Tom Morello

Zebrahead

Asinhell

Cemetery Sun

Escape The Fate

The Struts

Aviva

Wheatus

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes

Code Orange

The Hunna

Ne Obliviscaris

Of Mice & Men

Download Festival 2024 full line up

The festival organisers have confirmed that next year's three headliners will be:

Queens Of The Stone Age (Friday)

Fall Out Boy (Saturday)

Avenged Sevenfold (Sunday)

Alongside those three huge names, the Download 2024 line up includes: Limp Bizkit, Baby Metal, Bad Omens, Royal Blood, Pantera, The Offspring, Machine Head, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Bowling For Soup, Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard, 311, Alien Weaponary, All Them Witches, Alpha Wolf, Alt Black Era, Atreyu, Bleed From Within, Brand Of Sacrifice, Calva Louise, Celestial Sanctuary, Crystal Lake, Deathbyromy, Defects, Delilah Bon, Dream State, Dying Fetus, Dying Wish, Elvana, Era, Fit For A King, Frozemode, Gel, Halocene, Charlotte Sands, Hanabie, Harper, Heriot, Hoobastank, Holding Absence, Hot Wax, Karnivool, Kelsy Karter and the Heroines, Immenence, Knife Bride, Lord Of The Lost, Make Them Suffer, Missio, Noahfinnce, Oxymorrons, Pest Control, Pinkshift, Rory, Royal And The Serpent, Scene Queen, Scowl, Shadow Of Intent, Silverstein, Slaughter To Prevail, Speed, Storm, The Blues Stones, The Callous Daoboys, Them Damn Crows, Tigercub, Until I Wake, Underside, Urne, Vukovi, Zulu.

Download Festival 2024 tickets - all options

There are several ticketing options Download Festival site and Ticketmaster. To check out a full list of options and prices, go to the Download ticketing website here.

Download Festival 2024 - what is quiet camping?

As per the information on the ticketing site, quiet campaign is described as follows: "Quiet Camping is in a separate field in the main campsite area. These tickets are suitable for families, younger festival goers, or anyone who would prefer to have a break from the 24-hour party atmosphere of the standard campsites."