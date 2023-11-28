Reading and Leeds have announced their first 10 acts in their line up for their 2024 festivals. Here's how you can get pre-sale tickets to Reading and Leeds Festivals and everything you need to know about it.

It has been one of Britain's most loved and most attendant events for decades now and as Reading and Leeds Festival announce their first batch of acts, anticipation for the event has gone through the roof.

Played across two venues and three days, Reading and Leeds Festival has brought some of music's most legendary names over the years and the 2024 addition is already shaping up to be one of its most memorable line-ups to date.

Last year saw three triumphant sets from headliners Sam Fender, The Killers and Billie Eilish while British bands such as Foals and Wet Leg also played iconic sets on the Reading and Leeds main stage.

Rumours of who will be added to the line-up this year are still swirling but there no doubt that the organisers have smashed this year's first announcement with a number of exclusives included on the list such as Fred Again... and Lana Del Rey. Who else could join the already impressive list of artists in the British sun next August?

Want to know how you can be part of one of the world's biggest festivals? Here's everything you need to know about Reading and Leeds Festival 2024.

When is Reading and Leeds Festival

The Festival will take place between Friday 23 August and Sunday 25 August, with acts alternating the days they play each venue.

Some stage splits have been confirmed already via the Festival's official Twitter/X account.

Where is Reading Festival held, where is Leeds Festival held

Reading will take place at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading, near Caversham Bridge. The postcode for the event is RG1 8EQ.

Leeds takes place at Bramham Park, Leeds and the postcode for the event is LS23 6ND.

Reading and Leeds Festivals line-ups, who is headlining Reading and Leeds Festival 2024

The popular festival announced its first 10 acts to playing the festival last week. Confirmed to play the event so far are: Fred Again..., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D.

How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival, Reading and Leeds Festival presale

There are several ticketing options for both Reading and Leeds Festivals and tickets will be made available on general sale via Ticketmaster on November 30 at 8:30am. Sign up to be notified here.

Looking to avoid the rush and get tickets early? The good news is there are two presale ticket events before that.

Both Barclaycard and Three customers will be able to grab tickets now. More information for Barclaycard customers is available here, while Three customers can found out about their presale here.

The following day (November 29) at 8.30am will see Reading and Leeds loyalty programme presale open up. More info on their loyalty scheme is available here.