Download 2024 Lineup: Who could headline Download Festival next year? 10 bands who could and should headline
Download Festival 2024's confirmed lineup is just over a week away from being revealed. We look at 10 bands we feel could headline the popular metal festival in Donington next year.
The most popular metal festival in the UK is just over a week away from confirming which acts will headline the festival in 2024 and anticipation is high!
Following on from this summer's mammoth four day special edition that saw thrash icon Metallica play not one but TWO headline sets, the rumours of who will top the bill at Donington next year are already swirling.
But who could realistically headline the festival this year? We look at 10 bands that could potentially be announced as the headline act ahead of next week's announcement.