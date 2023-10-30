All Sections
Download 2024 Lineup: Who could headline Download Festival next year? 10 bands who could and should headline

Download Festival 2024's confirmed lineup is just over a week away from being revealed. We look at 10 bands we feel could headline the popular metal festival in Donington next year.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:34 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:02 GMT

The most popular metal festival in the UK is just over a week away from confirming which acts will headline the festival in 2024 and anticipation is high!

Following on from this summer's mammoth four day special edition that saw thrash icon Metallica play not one but TWO headline sets, the rumours of who will top the bill at Donington next year are already swirling.

But who could realistically headline the festival this year? We look at 10 bands that could potentially be announced as the headline act ahead of next week's announcement.

Known as A7X, the Californian metal giants seem the most likely headliners with no other confirmed UK dates as yet and new album 'Life Is But A Dream' released recently. We're pretty confident the 'Unholy Confessions' hitmakers will headline one of the three nights at Download.

Known as A7X, the Californian metal giants seem the most likely headliners with no other confirmed UK dates as yet and new album 'Life Is But A Dream' released recently. We're pretty confident the 'Unholy Confessions' hitmakers will headline one of the three nights at Download.

Despite being on of the most consistent and successful metal bands on the planet, Jonathan Davis and his band have never headlined Download, despite playing many times. It is the 30th anniversary of their debut album too. Could this year be their crowning moment in Donington? We'd be all for it.

Despite being on of the most consistent and successful metal bands on the planet, Jonathan Davis and his band have never headlined Download, despite playing many times. It is the 30th anniversary of their debut album too. Could this year be their crowning moment in Donington? We'd be all for it.

Huge band with a big fanbase? Check. New album? Check. QOTSA tick all the basic boxes to be able to headline Download and, while they do have a UK headline tour soon, it does take place a full six months before Download Festival.

Huge band with a big fanbase? Check. New album? Check. QOTSA tick all the basic boxes to be able to headline Download and, while they do have a UK headline tour soon, it does take place a full six months before Download Festival.

They only headlined as recently as 2022 but if you type in 'Iron Maiden UK tour 2024' on Google, Download Festival is listed as a date. Google mistake, coincidence or accidental leak?

They only headlined as recently as 2022 but if you type in 'Iron Maiden UK tour 2024' on Google, Download Festival is listed as a date. Google mistake, coincidence or accidental leak?

