Reading Festival 2024 Headliners: Here are 10 acts who could top the bill at Reading and Leeds
Reading and Leeds lineup is expected to be announced soon. As the countdown begins, we look at 10 bands we feel could - or should - headline the popular music festival in 2024.
Quite simply one of the most popular music festivals in the UK is allegedly now just weeks away from confirming who will headline the festival in 2024 - and the rumours are in full flow!
Following on from last year's sell out event that saw the likes of Foals and Billie Eilish set the Reading and Leeds alight, the 2024 edition promises to be even better with a number of the world's most loved acts rumoured to be taking on the main stage headline slots.
With fans already making their wish list and looking at who could play, we look 10 artists who could realistically headline Reading and Leeds this year ahead of the imminent announcement.