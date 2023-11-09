Reading and Leeds lineup is expected to be announced soon. As the countdown begins, we look at 10 bands we feel could - or should - headline the popular music festival in 2024.

Quite simply one of the most popular music festivals in the UK is allegedly now just weeks away from confirming who will headline the festival in 2024 - and the rumours are in full flow!

Following on from last year's sell out event that saw the likes of Foals and Billie Eilish set the Reading and Leeds alight, the 2024 edition promises to be even better with a number of the world's most loved acts rumoured to be taking on the main stage headline slots.

With fans already making their wish list and looking at who could play, we look 10 artists who could realistically headline Reading and Leeds this year ahead of the imminent announcement.

1 . Paramore We already have one rumour circulation that the Franklin indie act are headlining on the Friday at Leeds - and on the back of their new album and support slot with Taylor Swift, this would make a lot of sense.

2 . Foo Fighters Another big rumour sees Foo Fighters as the closing act on Reading's main stage on the Sunday. It'll be just over two months that they'll have finished a UK headline tour but, based on how well their secret set at Glastonbury went last year, we're not sure people would mind. The Foos are loved.

3 . Phoebe Bridgers Hilarious, talented and one of the fastest growing artists on the planet, there's no reason Phoebe couldn't headline Reading and Leeds. Some would say she isn't big enough yet - but when you see how quick sell out for any UK tour she does, we must disagree.