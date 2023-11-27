Reading And Leeds Festival line-ups: Here is every act confirmed for Reading and Leeds next year so far
Here is the full list of every artist confirmed to play Reading and Leeds Festival in 2024.
By Graham Falk
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 08:45 GMT
After months of rumour and anticipation, Reading Festival finally confirmed their first batch of artists for next summer's festival last week.
One of the biggest festivals in the British calendar, a number of huge artists have been added to the headline slots for the three day fest with many more due to be confirmed in the coming months.
Here is a full list of every artist confirmed for Reading and Leeds Festival - so far.
1 / 3