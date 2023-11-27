All Sections
Reading And Leeds Festival line-ups: Here is every act confirmed for Reading and Leeds next year so far

Here is the full list of every artist confirmed to play Reading and Leeds Festival in 2024.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 08:45 GMT
 Comment

After months of rumour and anticipation, Reading Festival finally confirmed their first batch of artists for next summer's festival last week.

One of the biggest festivals in the British calendar, a number of huge artists have been added to the headline slots for the three day fest with many more due to be confirmed in the coming months.

Here is a full list of every artist confirmed for Reading and Leeds Festival - so far.

The former Oasis frontman is confirmed to be headlining the festival and will play Oasis' iconic album 'Definitely Maybe' in full.

1. Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman is confirmed to be headlining the festival and will play Oasis' iconic album 'Definitely Maybe' in full.

The cult British band were rumoured to be splitting but instead confirmed a headline slot for Reading and Leeds. Some response that!

2. Catfish And The Bottlemen

The cult British band were rumoured to be splitting but instead confirmed a headline slot for Reading and Leeds. Some response that!

The British rapper is one of the hottest properties on the market and will play a set at Reading and Leeds next year.

3. Digga D

The British rapper is one of the hottest properties on the market and will play a set at Reading and Leeds next year.

With only a handful of UK gigs to her name, the American icon will exclusively play at the festival this year.

4. Lana Del Rey

With only a handful of UK gigs to her name, the American icon will exclusively play at the festival this year.

