All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Reading and Leeds returns for 2024. Cr. Danny LawsonReading and Leeds returns for 2024. Cr. Danny Lawson
Reading and Leeds returns for 2024. Cr. Danny Lawson

Reading Festival 2024 line-up: Every confirmed act for Reading and Leeds - including 21 Savage, The Prodigy

The latest bunch of artists have been confirmed for the Reading and Leeds Festival line-up in 2024. Here's the full list of acts confirmed for the festival.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
 Comment

After months of rumour and anticipation, Reading Festival finally confirmed their first batch of artists for next summer's festival at the beginning of the month.

One of the biggest festivals in the British calendar, a number of huge artists have been added to the headline slots for the three day fest and another three artists have now been added to the bill.

Here is a full list of every artist confirmed for Reading and Leeds Festival - so far.

The Prodigy will be playing Reading and Leeds this year.

1. The Prodigy

The Prodigy will be playing Reading and Leeds this year.

Photo Sales
The former Oasis frontman is confirmed to be headlining the festival and will play Oasis' iconic album 'Definitely Maybe' in full.

2. Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman is confirmed to be headlining the festival and will play Oasis' iconic album 'Definitely Maybe' in full. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
With only a handful of UK gigs to her name, the American icon will exclusively play at the festival this year.

3. Lana Del Rey

With only a handful of UK gigs to her name, the American icon will exclusively play at the festival this year.

Photo Sales
The cult British band were rumoured to be splitting but instead confirmed a headline slot for Reading and Leeds. Some response that!

4. Catfish And The Bottlemen

The cult British band were rumoured to be splitting but instead confirmed a headline slot for Reading and Leeds. Some response that!

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Reading FestivalLeedsReadingLive MusicLiam Gallagher