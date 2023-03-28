Here are the 10 disk jockeys that are the richest in the world in 2023. Including a popular Scottish DJ that is above them all.

Music indeed makes the world go around and for many, without these top tour de force DJs creative, life would just be quite as fun.

They make us smile and, most importantly make us dance and with their creativity often comes millions - sometimes billions - as DJs across the globe take in an eye-watering amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.

And, like it or not, music, tv and film are businesses despite the passion and their core – but which DJs are richest in the world in 2023?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.

1 . Calvin Harris - $300 million Dumfries born Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world and is best known for his track 'We Found Love' alongside Rihanna.

2 . Gianluca Vacchi - $200 million Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi has a net worth of $200 million and is best known for his track 'Juega'.

3 . DJ Tiësto - $170 million. Dutch DJ Tiësto - real name Tijs Michiel Verwest - has a net worth of $170 million and is best known for his remix of 'Adagio For Strings'.

4 . David Guetta - $150 million French DJ David Guetta has a reported net worth of $150 million and is best known for his tracks such as 'I'm Good'.