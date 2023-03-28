All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
13 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Here are the top 10 richest DJs in the world in 2023. Cr: Getty Images
Here are the top 10 richest DJs in the world in 2023. Cr: Getty Images
Here are the top 10 richest DJs in the world in 2023. Cr: Getty Images

Richest Musicians 2023: Who is the richest DJ in the world? 10 of the richest DJs in 2023 - including top Scottish hitmaker

Here are the 10 disk jockeys that are the richest in the world in 2023. Including a popular Scottish DJ that is above them all.

By Graham Falk
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST

Music indeed makes the world go around and for many, without these top tour de force DJs creative, life would just be quite as fun.

Who is the richest celebrity in the world? 10 celebrities with the highest reported net worth

They make us smile and, most importantly make us dance and with their creativity often comes millions - sometimes billions - as DJs across the globe take in an eye-watering amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.

Who is the richest actor in the world in 2023? The 10 Scottish actors with the highest net worth - including Outlander star Sam Heughan

And, like it or not, music, tv and film are businesses despite the passion and their core – but which DJs are richest in the world in 2023?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.

Richest musicians: 14 Scottish acts with the highest net worth 2022, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris net worth

Dumfries born Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world and is best known for his track 'We Found Love' alongside Rihanna.

1. Calvin Harris - $300 million

Dumfries born Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world and is best known for his track 'We Found Love' alongside Rihanna. Photo: Joshua Sammer

Photo Sales
Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi has a net worth of $200 million and is best known for his track 'Juega'.

2. Gianluca Vacchi - $200 million

Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi has a net worth of $200 million and is best known for his track 'Juega'. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Photo Sales
Dutch DJ Tiësto - real name Tijs Michiel Verwest - has a net worth of $170 million and is best known for his remix of 'Adagio For Strings'.

3. DJ Tiësto - $170 million.

Dutch DJ Tiësto - real name Tijs Michiel Verwest - has a net worth of $170 million and is best known for his remix of 'Adagio For Strings'. Photo: Cedric Ribeiro

Photo Sales
French DJ David Guetta has a reported net worth of $150 million and is best known for his tracks such as 'I'm Good'.

4. David Guetta - $150 million

French DJ David Guetta has a reported net worth of $150 million and is best known for his tracks such as 'I'm Good'. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Lewis Capaldi