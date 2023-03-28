Richest Musicians 2023: Who is the richest DJ in the world? 10 of the richest DJs in 2023 - including top Scottish hitmaker
Here are the 10 disk jockeys that are the richest in the world in 2023. Including a popular Scottish DJ that is above them all.
Music indeed makes the world go around and for many, without these top tour de force DJs creative, life would just be quite as fun.
They make us smile and, most importantly make us dance and with their creativity often comes millions - sometimes billions - as DJs across the globe take in an eye-watering amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.
And, like it or not, music, tv and film are businesses despite the passion and their core – but which DJs are richest in the world in 2023?
According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.