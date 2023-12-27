One of the biggest bands of the 1990s will be headlining Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations this year.

The band recently reformed and have played a string of critically-acclaimed shows featuring hits like 'Common People', 'Disco 2000', 'Something Changed' and 'Do You Remember the First Time' - including a date at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

To mark the announcement, lead singer Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask ‘do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh's Hogmanay? What will your answer be?' Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Here's everything you need to know - including set times and what they are likely to play.

Is there a support act?

Pulp will be joined at their special Hogmanay concert my members of indie band Hot Chip, who will be playing a DJ set to warm the crowd up.

What are the stage times?

Doors for the event open at 8pm, with the Hot Chip DJ set starting at 9pm. Expect Pulp to take to the stage at some point after 10pm, wih a pause for the fireworks at midnight and the concert scheduled to end at 12.50am.

Organisers have advised ticket holders to turn up in good time as there may be queues to get in.

How do I get into the concert?

There are two main entrances into the Concert in the Gardens, plus an accessible entrance from Lothian Road - check your ticket to see which entrance you should use.

South Gate - Bank Street (down the Mound into Princes St Gardens via the Floral Clock Gardens Gate)

West Gate - Princes Street (west-end into Princes St Gardens via West-end Gardens Gate)

Accessible Gate – Kings Stables Road (St Cuthberts Church into Princes St Gardens via Golden Gates)

Are there age retrictions?

You need to be over the age of 12 to go to the concert. Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

Can I buy tickets?

Tickets at all price levels are still available to buy here. A ticket for the enclosure in front of the stage is priced at £87.50, while tickets for the gardens are £72.50. There are also premium tickets which give access to a special VIP area for £155.

What's the likely setlist?

Pulp have played a broadly similar setlist at the majority of thir concerts since reforming. They may mix things up a little bit for the Hogmanay concert (particularly since they will have a break in the middle for the fireworks), but expect to hear the majority of these songs, played at a concert in Sheffield.