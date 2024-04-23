Olivia Rodrigo will play two gigs in Glasgow in May.

Since bursting onto the pop scene with the chart-topping single Drivers License in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has become a huge global success.

The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s debut album Sour won her three Grammy Awards and her sophomore album Guts has followed it to the top of the Billboard 200 charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named as Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year for 2021 and Billboard Magazine’s Woman of the Year in 2022, she’s also won an American Music Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and gone 5x platinum.

She’s now on a huge world tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Olivia Rodrigo playing Glasgow?

Olivia Rodrigo plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her Guts World Tour on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8.

Will there be a support act?

Olivia Rodrigo will be supported by Californian singer and songwriter Remi Wolf. The former American Idol contestant released her debut album Juno in 2021 and the much-anticipated follow-up, Big Ideas, is set to be released this July.

What are the stage times?

Official stage times have yet to be released but the doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging by most shows at the Hydro, expect Remi Wolf onstage at around 7.30pm, with Olivia Rodrigo performing from around 9pm and the show to finish, at latest, at 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets were allocated using a registration system and sold out pretty much instantly. While both nights are total sell outs, if you have deep enough pockets, you may be able to pick up official resale tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions?

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the standing areas it’s over 14s only and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas you must be over 8 to gain entry and, again, all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Olivia Rodrigo setlist?

OIivia Rodrigo has been on her latest tour for quite a while now and has been playing an identical setlist every night - other than welcoming her support act on for a song each night. Expect to her the following in Glasgow - plus a song with Remi Wolf.