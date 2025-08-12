You won't be wanting to throw beer around at the prices they're charging at Murrayfield. | Getty Images

If you want ‘beer here now’ at the final Edinburgh Oasis gig you’ll need deep pockets.

Tonight (August 12) will see the last of of three huge Edinburgh gigs by reformed Britpop rockers Oasis.

By the end of today around 210,000 fans are expected to have attened the concerts at Murrayfield Stadium - with hundreds of thousands of others left disappointed when it completely sold out in minutes last year.

With the weather looking like it’s going to be hot for the gig, many will be looking for a cool refreshment.

Of course there are plenty of pubs near the stadium, for pre and post-concert drinks - you can check out a few options here.

However, once you’ve arrived at the venue you’ll be at the mercy of the Murrayfield bars.

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for everything from a cocktail to a soft drink. Strap in.

Heineken (half pint) - £4.30

Heineken (full pint) - £7.85

Amstel (half pint) £4.30

Amstel (full pint) - £7.50

Inch's (half pint) - £4.30

Inch's (full pint) - £7.50

Heinken 0% - £6

Beavertown Neck Oil - £7.50

Old Mout Cider - £7.50

Gluten free lager - £7

Single spirit and mixer - £10.50 - £11.50

Double spirit and mixer - £14 - £15

Cocktails - £10

Wine - £12.50

Soft drinks - £3.50

Oasis Zero Exotic Fruit - £4.50

Red Bull - £5

