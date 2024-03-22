American alt-pop artist Melanie Martinez has lined up a show in Glasgow as part of her upcoming UK and Europe tour.

The Trilogy Tour will stop at the OVO Hydro on September 26, as well as arenas in Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London, where the singer will then head to mainland Europe.

Her third and most recent album, Portals, was released in March 2023 and fans can expect to hear tracks from all of her records.

Here's everything you need to know about tickets for Melanie Martinez's Glasgow show.

Trilogy Tour UK and Ireland dates

Melanie Martinez will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of her tour with a show in Dublin before heading to venues across the country and ending the run of six shows in London.

Here is the full list of Melanie Martinez UK and Ireland tour dates.

Wednesday, September 18 - Dublin, 3Arena

Friday, September 20 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, September 21 - Manchester, Co Op Live

Monday, September 23 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, September 24 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Thursday, September 26 - London, O2 Arena

When do Melanie Martinez tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Melanie Martinez's UK and Ireland shows - including Glasgow - go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, March 28 and are available through Ticketmaster.

How to get Melanie Martinez pre-sale tickets

There are several options for fans looking to purchase Melanie Martinez pre-sale tickets. To receive first access through Melanie Martinez's fan pre-presale, fans must register their email address and sign up for updates. The artist's pre-sale will start at 10am on Monday, March 25.

Fans who listen to the pop singer via Spotify may also receive access to the streaming platform's pre-sale, with a special code sent to their email. The Spotify pre-sale for Melanie Martinez will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Live Nation's Melanie Martinez pre-sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 27. There is also the O2 Priority customer pre-sale which starts at 10am on Tuesday, March 26.

Melanie Martinez Glasgow pre-sale tickets

For Melanie Martinez's Glasgow show there are two venue-specific pre-sale options available via Gigs in Scotland and OVO.

Gigs in Scotland allows music fans to sign up in order to receive access to pre-sale tickets for a variety of gigs across the country and pre-sale tickets for the Trilogy tour will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 26.

In addition OVO customers can register for OVO Live for free to receive early access to tickets for events on at the Hydro in Glasgow. OVO pre-sale tickets for Melanie Martinez will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 26.

How much are Melanie Martinez tickets?

Tickets for Melanie Martinez's Glasgow show range from £47.10-£427.35. Tickets for her Dublin show start at €61.85, however prices for her shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London are currently unknown.

Who will support Melanie Martinez in Glasgow?

For Melanie Martinez's Glasgow show, and the entire UK and Europe leg of the Trilogy Tour, support will be provided by indie artist Elita.