Let us start by saying, the list is in no order and all albums were solely chosen by you - our readers - so if you're favourite is missing, we are sorry! (We know loving your favourite band is tribal!).

However, the amount of albums and artists suggested goes to show just how special a place Scotland is when it comes to music. A hub of creativity, a number of Scottish cities and towns can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists - with several outstanding albums produced write here in our country.

But what are the best 20 albums ever written by a Scottish band or artists? Here's what our readers think...

1 . Primal Scream - Screamadelica Primal Scream third album released in 1991 was given a lot of praise by our readers.

2 . Big Country - The Crossing The Dunfermline band's album The Crossing was one mentioned numerous time as the best ever by a Scottish band.

3 . The Blue Nile - Hats Another album that really hit a note with our readers was The Blue Nile's 'Hats'.

4 . Simple Minds - New Gold Dream Jim Kerr and co. certainly weren't forgotten about by our readers, who rate New Gold Dream as one of the best albums ever by a Scottish band.