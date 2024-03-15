Here are the 20 best Scottish albums ever written, according to our readers. Cr. Getty Images.Here are the 20 best Scottish albums ever written, according to our readers. Cr. Getty Images.
Here are the 20 best albums of all time from Scottish artists - as chosen by our readers.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT

Let us start by saying, the list is in no order and all albums were solely chosen by you - our readers - so if you're favourite is missing, we are sorry! (We know loving your favourite band is tribal!).

However, the amount of albums and artists suggested goes to show just how special a place Scotland is when it comes to music. A hub of creativity, a number of Scottish cities and towns can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists - with several outstanding albums produced write here in our country.

But what are the best 20 albums ever written by a Scottish band or artists? Here's what our readers think...

Primal Scream third album released in 1991 was given a lot of praise by our readers.

1. Primal Scream - Screamadelica

Primal Scream third album released in 1991 was given a lot of praise by our readers. Photo: Damien Thomson

The Dunfermline band's album The Crossing was one mentioned numerous time as the best ever by a Scottish band.

2. Big Country - The Crossing

The Dunfermline band's album The Crossing was one mentioned numerous time as the best ever by a Scottish band. Photo: via Chalice of Blood

Another album that really hit a note with our readers was The Blue Nile's 'Hats'.

3. The Blue Nile - Hats

Another album that really hit a note with our readers was The Blue Nile's 'Hats'. Photo: Getty Images

Jim Kerr and co. certainly weren't forgotten about by our readers, who rate New Gold Dream as one of the best albums ever by a Scottish band.

4. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream

Jim Kerr and co. certainly weren't forgotten about by our readers, who rate New Gold Dream as one of the best albums ever by a Scottish band. Photo: Graham Scott

