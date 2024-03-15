Let us start by saying, the list is in no order and all albums were solely chosen by you - our readers - so if you're favourite is missing, we are sorry! (We know loving your favourite band is tribal!).
However, the amount of albums and artists suggested goes to show just how special a place Scotland is when it comes to music. A hub of creativity, a number of Scottish cities and towns can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists - with several outstanding albums produced write here in our country.
But what are the best 20 albums ever written by a Scottish band or artists? Here's what our readers think...