Last Minute Murrayfield Oasis Tickets: Here's how Twickets could help you be there now on Tuesday

Oasis will be playing their last show at Murrayfield this evening. | Allan Nelson

There’s still a chance to bag a last-gasp golden ticket for one of the biggest gigs of the year.

Tonight (August 12) will see the last of of three huge Edinburgh gigs by reformed Britpop rockers Oasis.

By the end of today around 210,000 fans are expected to have attened the concerts at Murrayfield Stadium - with hundreds of thousands of others left disappointed when it completely sold out in minutes last year.

Even for the lucky few, due to the now-notorious dynamic pricing kicked in, many had to pay far more than the original face value for tickets as the prices climbed with (inevitable) demand.

But some fans have managed to bag face price tickets just hours before the gigs started using ‘ethical’ ticket resale site Twickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about it - and how you could use it to get an Oasis ticket for Murrayfield.

What is Twickets?

Put simply, Twickets is a site where people who can no longer go to concerts can sell their tickets to fellow fans. It may sound like any number of resale sites like StubHub, but the difference is that they can only be sold for their original cover price or lower. This means that there are no ticket touts on Twickets, just people who want their tickets to go to genuine fans without making a penny in profit. The world’s not such a bad place after all!

Can I trust Twickets?

There’s always potential for people to abuse any system, but Twickets is a genuine company that has had many happy customers over the years and it known to be reliable by regular concert-goers. Twickets actively monitor sellers making it less likely that scammers will be able to use the platform for nefarious means.

How do Twickets make money?

It goes without saying that the folk who run Twickets aren’t doing it for the goodness of their own heart. They charge a 10-15 per cent booking fee so they can run the platform and make a profit.

What happens if I don’t get my ticket - or if it’s a fake?

If anything goes wrong with your Twickets tickets then PayPal's Buyer Protection will swiftly reimburse you for the full amount you paid. You may not be able to get into your dream gig, but at least you won’t be out of pocket - less than can be said for the shady world of ticket reselling on social media.

How can I give myself the best chance of getting an Oasis ticket on Twickets?

Twickets offers an alert service which will instantly let you know if tickets become available for a certain concert - you just have to set it up.

To do so, go to the website, set up an account, search for ‘Oasis Murrayfield tickets’ and simply click on the ‘set up an alert’ button.

As soon as a ticket becomes an available you’ll get an email with a link to it. Click on that link and if you’re the first person to do so, you’ll bag the ticket.

How do I receive tickets I buy on Twickets?