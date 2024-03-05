Garbage are set to perform in Edinburgh as part of a UK and Europe tour this summer.

The Shirley Manson-fronted band's upcoming Usher Hall show will be the Scottish-American band's second show in the country, following an appearance at Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow.

Having been together for more than 25 years, the tour comes after the release of their 2021 album No Gods No Masters and Anthology the following year.

With shows set for Milan, Berlin and Manchester before the tour finishes in London, here's everything you need to know about tickets for Garbage's Edinburgh show.

Garbage UK and Europe 2024 tour dates

There are fourteen dates on Garbage's UK and Europe tour, not including the band's appearance at Trnsmt.

Wednesday, June 26 2024 - Milan Magnolia (Italy)

Thursday, June 27 2024 - Lausanne Les Docks (Switzerland)

Saturday, June 29 2024 - Tilburg 013 Poppodium (Netherlands)

Sunday, June 30 2024 - Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal (Luxembourg)

Tuesday, July 02 2024 - Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Germany)

Thursday, July 04 2024 - Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall (Germany)

Friday, July 05 2024 - Cologne Palladium (Germany)

Saturday, July 06 2024 - Paris Le Grande Rex (France)

Wednesday, July 10 2024 - Barcelona Razzmatazz (Spain)

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday, July 15 2024 - Bridlington Bridlington Spa Centre

Wednesday, July 17 2024 - Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls

Friday, July 19 2024 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday, July 20 2024 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Shirley Manson with Garbage in full performance mode

When do Garbage Edinburgh tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Garbage's Edinburgh Usher Hall show go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.

There does not appear to be any presale available.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, See Tickets and MyTicket.

How much are tickets?