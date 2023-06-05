Download Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this week. Here’s the full Download line-up, the map of the festival and when the event starts.

Slipknot will headline the Sunday at Download Festival. Credit. Getty Images.

Britain’s most popular metal festival is back with a bang this summer as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

Already confirmed to be the fastest selling Download in its history, the festival saw weekend camping tickets completed sold out after naming some of biggest names in rock and metal as headliners this year with organisers confirming the first ever four day edition of the festival.

Originally conceived as a follow up to the Monsters of Rock festivals which took place at the same venue in the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Download has been hugely popular with rock fans since its inception in 2003, which saw the likes of rock Gods Iron Maiden and Limp Bizkit as headliners, with the rest of the bill including Marilyn Manson, Audioslave, Disturbed and Ministry.

Now, 20 years later, the summer festival is set to welcome its biggest and best event yet. Here is everything you need to know about the festival.

When is Download Festival 2023

The festival will begin on Wednesday 7 June and will end on Sunday 11 June 2023.

Where is Download Festival 2023, when does Download Festival start

The 20th anniversary of the event will take place at the usual location of Donington Park, which is located next to East Midlands Airport. Download Festival has excellent connections by road, rail, bus and plane. Its full address is Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE74 2RP.

The festival actually starts on the Wednesday with events happening from around 2pm on The Doghouse, RIP Courtyard and The Sidesplitter stage.

However, if it is the main event you’re looking for then the first act of the day is Cherry Waves, who begin their set at 13:50 on the Opus Stage. A full list of set times can be found here. Times are subject to change.

What is the line up for Download Festival 2023

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Download has confirmed the festival will be a five day event for the first time ever – with four of those days including live music.

Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot, and Metallica will headline the festival in 2023, with the latter playing TWO completely unique sets on Thursday and Saturday, with no songs repeated.

Confirmed acts so far are: Bring Me The Horizon, Metallica, Slipknot, Architects, Alexisonfire, Disturbed, Evanescence, Ghost, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Pendulum, Placebo, Simple Plan, Mammoth MVH, Jinjer, Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Cherry Bombs, Cancer Bats, The Bronx, Hundred Reasons, Puscifer, Skindred, Tigress, Fearless Vampire Killers, Punk Rock Factory, Mom Jeans, State Champs, Snayx, Mimi Barks, Caskets, A. A. Williams, Haken, Pertubator, Stand Atlantic, Nova Twins, Hot Milk, Neck Deep, The Warning, Smash Into Pieces, Elvana, Epica, Asking Alexandria, Within Temptation, Fixation, Red Hook, As December Falls, Demob Happy, The Blackout, Pup, VV, Taipei Houston, Witch Fever, Pupil Slicer, Undead, Ingested, Brutus, Empire State Bast**d, Gwar, Carpenter Brut, Polaris, Fever 333, Ice Nine Kills, Clutch, Static Dress, Stray From The Path, Municipal Waste, Carcass, Motionless In White, Three Days Grace, Rituals, Black Gold, Casey, Kid Kapichi, Nothing. nowhere., Bob Vylan, Deaf Havana, Coheed and Cambria, Antisaint, Kid Bookie, Lake Malice, Beauty School Dropout, Bambie Thug, Enola Gay, Spirit Adrift, Greg Puciato, Monuments, Bloodywood, Lorna Shore, The Hu, Behemoth, Blind Channel, SiM, The Amity Affliction, Avatar, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Palaye Royale, Bad Religion, Crashface, Taylor Acorn, Joey Valence & Brae, Jazmin Bean, Cleopatrick, Mod Sun, Set It Off, Electric Callboy, Beauty School, Graphic Nature, Hawxx, The Meffs, Soul Glo, Green Lung, Soen, Terror, Touche Amore, Hatebreed.

Download Festival map

A full map of each camp site and stage is available via PDF here.

How can I get tickets to Download Festival 2023