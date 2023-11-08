Download Festival's line up announcement for 2024 left many fans disappointed yesterday. But here are 10 bands that could still be added to save the day!

It would be fair to say that last night's (November 7) Download Festival announcement went down pretty poorly with a lot of fans.

Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold may be some of the biggest names in rock but metal fans were left disappointed than more 'heavier' acts and iconic metal bands were not included.

However, for metal fans, all is not lost and with a number of bands still to be confirmed, we look at 10 acts who could feasibly play and boost up the bill for Download 2024.

1 . Weezer The Los Angeles four piece are on tour at the same time as Download with The Smashing Pumpkins. With the tour ending a day before the festival, could they head straight to Donington for a surprise set?

2 . Korn It's the 30 anniversary of their debut album and frequent Download often. It was a surprise they didn't get named in the original line up - could they be a late addition?

3 . Underoath The post-hardcore icons have already been confirmed for Rock am Ring in Germany a week earlier. Charlotte Sands has also recently teamed up with them on a track and is playing Download. Underoath would also suit the line up very well.