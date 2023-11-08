Download 2024 line up: 10 bands who could STILL be added to Download Festival 2024
Download Festival's line up announcement for 2024 left many fans disappointed yesterday. But here are 10 bands that could still be added to save the day!
It would be fair to say that last night's (November 7) Download Festival announcement went down pretty poorly with a lot of fans.
Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold may be some of the biggest names in rock but metal fans were left disappointed than more 'heavier' acts and iconic metal bands were not included.
However, for metal fans, all is not lost and with a number of bands still to be confirmed, we look at 10 acts who could feasibly play and boost up the bill for Download 2024.