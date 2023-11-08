All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Who else could be added to the Download Festival set in 2024? Cr. Getty Images.Who else could be added to the Download Festival set in 2024? Cr. Getty Images.
Who else could be added to the Download Festival set in 2024? Cr. Getty Images.

Download 2024 line up: 10 bands who could STILL be added to Download Festival 2024

Download Festival's line up announcement for 2024 left many fans disappointed yesterday. But here are 10 bands that could still be added to save the day!

By Graham Falk
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT

It would be fair to say that last night's (November 7) Download Festival announcement went down pretty poorly with a lot of fans.

Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold may be some of the biggest names in rock but metal fans were left disappointed than more 'heavier' acts and iconic metal bands were not included.

However, for metal fans, all is not lost and with a number of bands still to be confirmed, we look at 10 acts who could feasibly play and boost up the bill for Download 2024.

The Los Angeles four piece are on tour at the same time as Download with The Smashing Pumpkins. With the tour ending a day before the festival, could they head straight to Donington for a surprise set?

1. Weezer

The Los Angeles four piece are on tour at the same time as Download with The Smashing Pumpkins. With the tour ending a day before the festival, could they head straight to Donington for a surprise set?

Photo Sales
It's the 30 anniversary of their debut album and frequent Download often. It was a surprise they didn't get named in the original line up - could they be a late addition?

2. Korn

It's the 30 anniversary of their debut album and frequent Download often. It was a surprise they didn't get named in the original line up - could they be a late addition?

Photo Sales
The post-hardcore icons have already been confirmed for Rock am Ring in Germany a week earlier. Charlotte Sands has also recently teamed up with them on a track and is playing Download. Underoath would also suit the line up very well.

3. Underoath

The post-hardcore icons have already been confirmed for Rock am Ring in Germany a week earlier. Charlotte Sands has also recently teamed up with them on a track and is playing Download. Underoath would also suit the line up very well.

Photo Sales
The American hardcore icons have a UK headline run on the go this month but have already confirmed some European festival slots. Could they confirm for Download once their headline tour is done?

4. Madball

The American hardcore icons have a UK headline run on the go this month but have already confirmed some European festival slots. Could they confirm for Download once their headline tour is done? Photo: Chris W. Braunschweiger, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Download FestivalLive MusicMusic Festivals