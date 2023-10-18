Disney100: Here's how to create a Spotify Blend playlist with your favourite Disney Princess
Disney have recently celebrated turning 100 – here’s how you can make the most of this with Spotify.
From the earliest days of Disney, the company has provided the soundtrack to many childhoods.
And with Disney having celebrated its 100th anniversary on October 16, Spotify has stepped up to help provide its users with a magical experience.
From the Disney100 playlist to the Spotify listeners around the world have created more than 8.5 million Disney-related playlists, here’s how fans can get involved with the party.
Create a Spotify Blend playlist with Disney Princess
Have you been wondering which Disney Princesses you would be friends with? Well now you can find out through music.
Spotify’s Blend feature automatically creates a playlist based on two different people’s music tastes so both can enjoy.
Now, Disney and Spotify have teamed up so users at home can create their own Blend playlist with Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, Moana or Ariel.
Expect songs such as Complicated by Avril Lavigne on Ariel’s playlist, Dancing on My Own by Callum Scott with Moana, Wrapped Up In Books by Belle and Sebastian on Belle’s, What Dreams are Made Of by Hilary Duff included in Cinderella’s while Run the World (Girls) is on Tiana’s listened to tracks.
Disney100 playlist
In addition, if you’re after more classic Disney fare, there’s also the Disney100 Official Playlist which includes all the classics alongside more modern interpretations such as Sara Bareilles’ take on When You Wish Upon A Star.
Comments
