Disney films are probably most well-known for their songs, with the animated movies all featuring various musical numbers that adults today still sing along to.

A study conducted by free online file converter Convertr.org has recently gathered all the Disney songs from the original motion pictures with at least 50 million streams to crown the most-streamed Disney song on Spotify.

From old classics to more modern entrants from recent releases like Encanto, here are the top 30 most popular Disney songs in the world, based on Spotify streams.

We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto is the most recent entrant to the list. Photo: Disney.

What are the most popular Disney songs in the world?

Considering the popularity of Frozen, it’s no surprise that Let It Go, sung by Idina Menzel in the first instalment of the Frozen franchise, is the most streamed with 517,522,613 streams.

This converts to more than £1.4 billion in profit for Disney, just from streaming from one song.

Frozen has several songs on the list, including one in the top spot. Photo: Iceland/PA Wire

Second and third on the list are two of the most popular songs from Moana, another recent favourite film from Disney.

The newest addition to the Disney family, Encanto, recently wowed people of allages, with its songs crushing multiple records in the shortest amount of time.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno is the most popular track sung by an ensemble cast, reaching almost 100 million streams in just three months.

This puts it 29th in the overall list but also averages 33 million streams per month.

The top song, Let It Go, regardless of its whopping number of streams overall, has been around for eight years now and averages almost 6 million streams a month, so we could see more recent entries to the list overtake Frozen down the line if their monthly streams continue.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno’s success could also be due to its popularity on TikTok, which has been used as a sound on TikTok almost 750,000 times.

Here’s the full list of all 30 most popular Disney songs.