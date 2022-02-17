Disney films are probably most well-known for their songs, with the animated movies all featuring various musical numbers that adults today still sing along to.
A study conducted by free online file converter Convertr.org has recently gathered all the Disney songs from the original motion pictures with at least 50 million streams to crown the most-streamed Disney song on Spotify.
From old classics to more modern entrants from recent releases like Encanto, here are the top 30 most popular Disney songs in the world, based on Spotify streams.
What are the most popular Disney songs in the world?
Considering the popularity of Frozen, it’s no surprise that Let It Go, sung by Idina Menzel in the first instalment of the Frozen franchise, is the most streamed with 517,522,613 streams.
This converts to more than £1.4 billion in profit for Disney, just from streaming from one song.
Second and third on the list are two of the most popular songs from Moana, another recent favourite film from Disney.
The newest addition to the Disney family, Encanto, recently wowed people of allages, with its songs crushing multiple records in the shortest amount of time.
We Don’t Talk About Bruno is the most popular track sung by an ensemble cast, reaching almost 100 million streams in just three months.
This puts it 29th in the overall list but also averages 33 million streams per month.
The top song, Let It Go, regardless of its whopping number of streams overall, has been around for eight years now and averages almost 6 million streams a month, so we could see more recent entries to the list overtake Frozen down the line if their monthly streams continue.
We Don’t Talk About Bruno’s success could also be due to its popularity on TikTok, which has been used as a sound on TikTok almost 750,000 times.
Here’s the full list of all 30 most popular Disney songs.
Let it Go, Frozen, 517,522,613 streams How Far I'll Go, Moana, 395,087,825 streams You're Welcome, Moana, 354,585,302 streams Into the Unknown, Frozen 2, 263,907,202 streams I'll Make a Man Out of You, Mulan, 223,319,736 streams Love is an Open Door, Frozen, 222,879,049 streams Do You Want to Build a Snowman?, Frozen, 222,858,096 streams A Whole New World, Aladdin, 208,878,292 streams Under the Sea, The Little Mermaid, 197,737,610 streams I Just Can't Wait to Be King, The Lion King, 193,086,333 streams Hakuna Matata, The Lion King, 175,615,429 streams Where You Are, Moana, 170,902,188 streams Part of Your World, The Little Mermaid, 168,097,121 streams Show Yourself, Frozen 2, 167,074,077 streams We Know The Way, Moana, 159,958,516 streams I Won’t Say (I'm In Love), Hercules, 158,101,047 streams Circle of Life, The Lion King, 156,762,341 streams For the First Time in Forever, Frozen, 150,332,218 streams Colors of The Wind, Pocahontas, 143,172,876 streams Can You Feel the Love Tonight, The Lion King, 141,009,595 streams Strangers Like Me, Tarzan, 134,491,499 streams Kiss the Girl, The Little Mermaid, 128,895,745 streams Shiny, Moana, 123,194,908 streams Reflection, Mulan, 121,837,836 streams I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors), Moana, 111,700,901 streams Go the Distance, Hercules, 110,995,421 streams Some Things Never Change, Frozen 2, 106,790,261 streams Beauty and the Beast, Beauty and the Beast, 104,072,029 streams We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto, 98,746,370 streams Be Our Guest, Beauty and the Beast, 95,980,361 streams