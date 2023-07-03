Legendary rock duo Motley Crue and Def Leppard are heading to Glasgow Green for a mammoth dual headline slot this week. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gig.

Def Leppard will co-headline wtih Motley Crue at Glasgow Green this week. Cr: Getty Images

Beginning in February of this year, the legendary rockers have been touring Europe and the rest of the world as part of 'The World Tour' and have already packed out the likes of Wembley Stadium in London and Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Here's everything that rock lovers need to know about Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's upcoming Glasgow Green gig.

When are Def Leppard and Motley Crue playing Glasgow

The co-headlining show will arrive in Glasgow this Thursday 6 July 2023.

The Scottish Goverment confirmed via their official website: "Motley Crue & Def Leppard will perform at Glasgow Green on Thursday 6th July. Gates open at 17:00 and the event will be finished by 23:00. We expect traffic to be heavier than normal on the M74, M77, M8 and M80. Please consider active travel and public transport options."

The bands have been alternating who headlines the gigs, so Def Leppard are expected to open the show and should be on stage around 7pm. Motley Crue should be closer the evening and will be on stage around 9pm - though times are subject to change.

Who is supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in Glasgow

It has been confirmed that Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH will be the support for the evening.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Glasgow tickets

Fans still wanting to see Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe this weekend may still be able to bag tickets. Both Ticketmaster and Twickets have tickets available via their website.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe setlist

While both Def Leppard and Motley Crue don’t always play the exact same songs and set every night, the most recent set lists indicate they are likely to keep the set more or less the same, or similar, every night.

Expect something similar to these setlists that they played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Def Leppard setlist

Take What You Want

Let's Get Rocked

Animal

Foolin'

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Promises

This Guitar

When Love and Hate Collide

Rocket

Bringin' On the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar On Me

Rock of Ages

Photograph

Motley Crue setlist

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Guitar Solo

Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

Weather for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe at Glasgow Green

Thursday is forecast to have drizzle/light rain and a gentle breeze throughout the hours of 6pm-11pm.

Highs: 18C