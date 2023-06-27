Rock icons Foo Fighters have announced their UK tour for 2024 - and it includes a Glasgow show. Here's how to get pre-sale tickets for Everything Or Nothing At All at Hampden Park.

After teasing the news via their official Twitter account a few weeks ago, Foo Fighters have officially confirmed their UK tour dates - and Scottish fans can get excited.

Released this morning, the American rock legends confirmed a six date UK tour that includes a night at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Foo's were in exceptional form last weekend as it was revealed they were the surprise band at Glastonbury Festival. Opening up on rock hit 'All My Life', the Glasto crowd were treated to an hour-long set that consisted of some of the bands biggest and best songs.

When is the Hampden Park date for the Foo Fighters UK tour

Dave Grohl and co. UK's leg of Everything Or Nothing At All tour will include include stops stops in Glasgow as well as Birmingham, London, Manchester and Cardiff.

In news sure to delight Foos fans across Scotland, Grohl and his band have confirmed they will play Hampden Park in Glasgow on Monday 17 June 2024.

Who will support Foo Fighters at Hampden Park

Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood have been confirmed as support for the Glasgow date of the UK tour.

Barnett, 35, is an Australian singer songwriter that found success with her debut EP I've Got a Friend Called Emily Ferris in 2012 and has garnered an army of fans over the past decade thanks to her deadpan singing style and witty lyrical content.

Meanwhile, Glasgow band Honeyblood are sure to be given a warm home welcome as they open the gig at Hampden Park. The product of singer-songwriter Stina Tweeddale, the band began in 2012 and we recommended checking out the single 'Anywhere But Here'.

Where are the Foo Fighters playing in 2024, Foo Fighters UK Tour

June 13 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles)

June 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)

June 20 - London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)

June 22 - London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

June 25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)

June 27 - Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Melba and Hot Milk)

Will Foo Fighters play Download Festival next year

The rumours have already started ahead of next year's premier metal festival after eagle eyed fans noticed that the gap in dates on their UK tour coincides with the dates for 2024 Download Festival.

Could the Foo's be set for their debut headline set at Donington? Let's hope so!

When do Foo Fighters Hampden Park tickets go on sale, Foo Fighters pre-sale code

To get tickets for the Foos Glasgow gig, a pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, 28 June at 9am BST, and ends on Thursday, 29th June at 10pm BST.

Fans who have registered previously for pre-sale, or purchased the Foo Fighters new album have received a unique online code this morning to give them first access to buying tickets.