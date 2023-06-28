Music review: Guns N’ Roses, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

With lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back on board, and Axl Rose on fine, if middle-aged form, the latest iteration of Guns N’ Roses are making up for lost time, writes Fiona Shepherd

Guns N’ Roses, Bellahouston Park, Glasgow ***

From double albums released on the same day to three-hour career-spanning sets – when Guns N’ Roses are in the mood, they go big. Right now, they have an appetite for construction – rebuilding (close to) the classic line-up and making sure their Covid-delayed tour covers as many bases as possible. Frontman Axl Rose even appears to have resolved the punctuality issues of old and the band took to the Bellahouston stage practically on (rock’n’roll) time.

Rose was on fine, if middle-aged form. The sneering rock whine/fluent falstetto combination of old was modified to a mostly mid-range register which did the job and there was certainly camp character in his performance, as well as unexpected charm and graciousness. Could this be the leavening influence of returning lead guitarist Slash and trusty bassist Duff McKagan?

Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The former is a frontman in his own right, ruling much of the concert with his deft fretwork, lightning boogie breakouts, classic rock licks and an anachronistic but entertaining vocoder solo, while the latter flexed his punk credentials fronting a cover of The Stooges’ TV Eye.

Iggy’s band are a perennial influence but Guns N’ Roses are a broad rock church, encompassing the pugnacious Absurd, power ballad Civil War (with Voodoo Chile outro), jamtastic Welcome to the Jungle (with Link Wray surf rock intro), melodic rock standard Sweet Child O’ Mine and the sonic smorgasbord of Live and Let Die, with Rose unleashing a couple of warcries.