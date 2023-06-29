Legendary rock band Kiss are heading to Glasgow for one final show as part of the End of the Road World Tour. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gig.

After nearly 50 years in the music business, iconic rock band Kiss are ready to call it a day and hang up their instruments forever - but fear not, you’ve still got one last time to Rock N Roll all night with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

One of the biggest names in rock and metal, Kiss confirmed they would be bringing the End of the Road World Tour to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow as they bring the curtain down on a career that has seen them sell more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Larger than life, Kiss have long brought an element of theatre to their live shows and have built up an army of fans that some bands can only dream of. The rock and roll Hall of Famers iconic look at catchy tunes such as Lick It Up, I Was Made For Loving You and Detroit Rock City have cemented them as one of the world’s biggest rock acts throughout their. 45 years as a band

Heading to the OVO Hydro in July and want to know what to expect? We’ve got everything you need to know ahead of the show:

When are Kiss playing Glasgow Hydro

When: Saturday 8 July 2023, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8YW.

Kiss Glasgow concert times

Doors for the gig open at 6:30pm and there is a 11pm curfew in place.

Expect the support act to start at around 7pm, with Kiss taking to the stage at around 9pm, though exact times will be confirmed - and updated here - closer to the event.

Who is support for Kiss in Glasgow?

The ‘Lick It Up’ rockers have confirmed that Welsh rap metallers Skindred will be the main support at the Glasgow OVO Hydro while London rockers The Wild Things will open proceedings on the tour.

Kiss tickets Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tickets are still available to buy via the Ticketmaster website here with prices beginning from £75.50.

Are there age limits in place?

The Kiss gig is will require over 14s/under 16s to be accompanied by an adult an adult over 18. Seating requires under 14s to be with an adult aged 18+.

It is recommended that people bring photo ID with them – particularly if they want to buy alcohol as the Challenge 25 policy will be in place.

Kiss setlist

While Kiss don’t always play the exact same songs and set every night, the most recent set lists indicate they are likely to keep the set more or less the same, or similar, everynight.

Expect something similar to this setlist that they have been playing on their most recent European dates:

Detroit Rock City

Shout It Out Loud

Deuce

War Machine

Heaven's on Fire

I Love It Loud

Say Yeah

Cold Gin

Lick It Up

La Marseillaise

Makin' Love

Calling Dr. Love

Psycho Circus

100,000 Years

God of Thunder

Love Gun

Black Diamond

Encore:

Beth

I Was Made for Lovin' You