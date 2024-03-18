Simon Neil's new band 'Empire State B***ard' will headline Core Festival this year. Cr. Getty Images.

After a successful debut year for Core Festival last year, organisers have confirmed the heavy music festival will return for 2024 - with Scottish music icon, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, bringing his new act along to headline.

The newly formed festival began last year spread across two venues in Glasgow's west end and was such a roaring success, the organisers have confirmed it will return for 2024 and the line-up already looks bigger and better!

The three day festival will see bands from across world land in Scotland to play sets at Glasgow’s Woodside Halls and nearby basement institution The Hug and Pint this summer and already confirmed to headline the event is star-studded experimental project Empire State B***ard, which features Mike Vennart of Oceansize, Slayer's Dave Lombardo and Bitch Falcon bassist Naomi Macleod alongside Neil of Biffy Clyro.

Fancy turning it up to 11 and heading along to the event this summer? Here is everything you need to know about Core Festival 2024.

Who is playing Core Festival 2024 in Glasgow

As explained about, Empire State B***ard will be playing songs from their extremely good debut album 'Rivers of Heresy' which was released last year and they will be joined by bands such NYC post-hardcore trio Show Me The Body, Irish noise acts Gilla Band and industrial Author & Punisher.

British metal heavyweights Employed to Serve also team up with popular post hardcore act The Fall of Troy and UK act Part Chimp - with more to come.

The festival has also confirmed a full list of homegrown heavy talents, with Glasgow Death Metal favourites Coffin Mulch and central belt grindcore veterans Gendo Ikari playing alongside K U T E, the returning Cutty’s Gym, K.yalo, Slowlight, Brasser, False Hopes and more.

When is Core Festival 2024, where is Core Festival

The festival takes place in August 2024 and sees events spread across three days beginning on Friday 2 August and ending on Sunday 4 August 2024.

This year's festival takes place across two venues with stage splits to be confirmed in due course. It will take place in Glasgow's west end at the Woodside Halls and The Hug and Pint this summer.

The full address for Woodside Halls is 36 Glenfarg Street, Glasgow, G20 7QF, while The Hug and Pint is located at 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW.

Core Festival 2024: Ticket prices and how to buy

Several ticketing options are available for the festival and are priced as follows:

Three day weekend tickets (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) - £115

Two day weekend tickets (Saturday & Sunday) - £95

Friday day tickets - £25

Saturday day tickets - £52

Sunday day tickets - £52

*All tickets subject to additional booking fee.

Tickets go on sale March 22 at 10am and are available via this link.