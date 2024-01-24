Billy Talent will headline Glasgow Barrowlands in the summer. Cr. Getty Images.

Award winning Canadian punk rock band Billy Talent have confirmed they will be heading to Scotland next year as part of a small run of shows that coincidence with their festival run.

One of the most popular rock acts to come out of Canada over the last two decades, Billy Talent first burst onto the scene with their explosive single 'Try Honesty' over 20 years ago and have gone on to win several awards over the years as one of the world's most popular punk rock artists.

And now they have confirmed they'll be including iconic Glasgow venue the Barrowlands as part of a tour that will see them hit some of Europe's biggest cities. Already confirmed to be playing sets at UK festival Download, Germany's Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, and Austria's Nova Rock, the band will hit up Scotland later this year in promotion of their latest two albums 'Crisis Of Faith' and special live record 'Live at Festhalle Frankfurt' which came out in 2023.

Want to make sure you catch Billy Talent on the short UK run in 2024? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the gigs - including how to get pre-sale tickets for their Glasgow Barrowlands show in June.

Billy Talent UK tour dates 2024

June 17 - The Great Hall, Cardiff

June 18 - Barrowlands, Glasgow

June 20 - Troxy, London

June 21 - Albert Hall, Manchester

When are Billy Talent playing Glasgow 2024

The Canadian punk rockers have confirmed they will play their only Scottish gig on the tour at Glasgow's iconic Barrowlands venue. The confirmed date of the gig is Tuesday 18 June 2024.

Read below for how to grab presale tickets for the show.

Billy Talent presale tickets - how do I get Billy Talent presale tickets

The band have confirmed fans will be able to obtain presale tickets for their upcoming Glasgow show. The presales will take place as follows:

GigsInScotland pre sale will begin tomorrow (January 25) and start at 10am via this link.

LiveNation pre sale will begin tomorrow (January 25) and start at 10am via this link.