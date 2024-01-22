Depeche Mode will hit the Glasgow Hydro later this month. Here's everything you need to know about the band's headline gig as part the Memento Mori UK tour.

Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode will land in Glasgow later this month.

One of the most highly anticipated gigs and the new year, Depeche Mode are bringing their Momento Mori tour to Scotland for their first gig in the country in over six years.

The synthpop icons will land at Glasgow Hydro later this month for the first time since 2017 when they headlined the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival when they played an intimate gig at the iconic Barrowland Ballroom but now they are back with their highly praised world tour.

It will be the first time the band have played Scotland without founding member and much loved keyboardist Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher, who tragically died in 2022 after a aortic dissection. Both founding members Martin Gore and frontman Dave Gahan now perform as a two some.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of their headline slot at the Hydro.

Depeche Mode 2024 UK tour dates

The band's UK tour begins tonight in London and they have the following stops as part of their UK tour:

Jan 22 - 02 Arena, London

Jan 24 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Jan 27 - O2 Arena,London

Jan 29 - AO Arena, Manchester

Jan 31 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tickets for every gig on their UK tour are available here.

Depeche Mode UK tour support

Support for the whole of the UK tour comes from Whitburn artist Nadine Shah, who is most famous for her tracks 'Ladies For Babies' and 'Fool'. Listen to Nadine here. The North East artist was saw her album 'Holiday Destination' nominated at the 2018 Mercury Prize awards - so she is definitely worth checking out.

Depeche Mode stage times

While we don't have a confirmed stage time for Depeche Mode's gig at the Hydro, doors are confirmed to be open at 6.30pm.

Based on previous timings, Depeche Mode will then begin performing at 8.45pm. The show has a curfew of 11pm. Bare in mind that currently these are rough timings and could be subject to change.

Depeche Mode UK tour tickets

Tickets for the 'Waking In My Shoes' music legends are in short supply but are still available via Ticketmaster.

At the time of writing, the best tickets available are via their resale option and are priced at £98.20, though there are other ticketing options.

Depeche Mode UK tour setlist

While the UK tour has not yet official started, the band's Memento Mori tour has been touring across the band on the UK as synthpop legends Gore and Gahan take in gigs in places like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

While the setlist is subject to change at any point, their most recent date in LA say them play the following.