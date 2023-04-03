Richest Musicians: Here are the 15 richest Scottish musicians on the planet in 2023 - including Lewis Capaldi wealth
Here are the 15 artists are reported to be the richest Scottish musicians in the world. From Lewis Capaldi to Calvin Harris.
Home of to some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, stunning architecture and, of course, Irn Bru – Scotland can also count some of the globe’s greatest musician’s as part of their armoury.
Best Scottish Musicians Ever 2023: Here are 10 of the best musicians from Scotland - according to our readers
Our country has produced more than its fair share of rock and pop icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.
But which of Scotland’s leading singers, songwriters and DJs have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 15 Scottish musicians with the highest net worth.