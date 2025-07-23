Just two weeks after performing in a huge farewell concert with his band Black Sabbath, musical legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.

Tributes have been pouring in for Prince of Darkness, who played a leading role in the development of heavy metal in the 1970s.

He was fired from his band in 1979 but went on to enjoy a successful solo career, releasing 13 studio albums, before rejoining Sabbath in 1997 (following several other reunions).

He’s sold over 100 million albums and later reached a whole new fanbase when his family featured on reality television show The Osbournes - which also made stars of wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly.

On July 5 he performed his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert in his native Birmingham, which saw many of the world’s bigget rock stars turn out to celebrate the man and his music. He died 17 days later.

Here are 15 of the star’s most memorable quotes.

1 . Ozzy on...mental health "Of all the things I've lost I miss my mind the most." | Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Photo Sales

2 . Ozzy on...mistakes "It's all part of my journey - I've done a lot of stupid things, but you learn by your mistakes." | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ozzy on...'that' bat "You gotta be really careful what you bite off. Don't bite off more than you can chew. It's a dangerous world." | Getty Images Photo Sales