Alanis Morissette has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for FIREAID

One of the biggest singers of the 1990s is in Scotland this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With global record sales in excess of 75 million, Alanis Morissette is one of the biggest selling singer-songwriters in history.

Her first two dance-pop albums released in the early 1990s made little impact, but global fame arrived in 1995 with a switch to alternative rock for third album Jagged Little Pill, featuring hit singles Ironic, Hand In My Pocket, All I Really Want and You Oughta Know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date she has released ten studio albums, most recently 2022’s The Storm Before the Calm, and has won a Brit Award, seven Grammy Awards, fourteen Juno Awards, and has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award.

She’s currently on her Triple Moon World Tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a Glasgow gig.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along.

When is Alanis Morissette playing Glasgow?

Alanis will be performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Who is supporting Alanis Morissette at her Glasgow gig?

Alanis Morissette has announced that her support act for Glasgow will be American rock singer-songwriter Liz Phair. The Grammy-nominated artist is best known for her 1993 debut album Exile in Guyville. She has released seven studio albums to date, most recently 2021’s Soberish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Alanis Morissette in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Liz Phair will start at 8pm. Expect Alanis Morissette’s set to start at around 9pm, with the show finishing by 11pm at the latest

Are tickets still available for Alanis Morissette?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck, although remaining tickets are priced from a wallet-bursting £143.60. If you have deep pockets you can get tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions at Alanis Morissette’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing areas.

What are the drinks prices at Alanis Morissette’s gig?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying at the bar:

Pint of Madri: £7.90

Pint of Aspall Cyder Blush: £7.60

Wine: £7.80

Pinot Grigio Fizz: £8.50

Can of soft drink: £2.40

Bottle of water: £3.10

Spirits: £5.80

Mixers: £1.10

What is the likely Alanis Morissette setlist?

Alanis Morissette seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.