Taylor Swift will play three gigs in Scotland this year.

The 66th Grammy Awards were presented at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, with a total of 94 trophies handed out.

Here are five of the winners you can catch live in Scotland in 2024.

Taylor Swift (Edinburgh)

It's doubtful there's a single person in Scotland that doesn't know that Taylor Swift, who won a record fourth Album of the Year Grammy, will be playing three nights at Murrayfield Stadium from June 7-9. While it's sold out, there's always a chance of a last-minute ticket showing up on ethical (face value only) resale website Twickets. If successful you'll get to see Paramore support, who also picked up two trophies at the ceremony.

Dry Cleaning (Glasgow)

It may not have been the most high profile award of the night, but the Grammy for Best Recording Package went to English post-punk four-piece Dry Cleaning for their 2022 album 'Stumpwork'. They've built up a big reputation for their live shows over the last few years, thanks in part to lead singer Florence Shaw's delightfully deadpan delivery, and will be playing Glasgow's St Luke's venue on Friday, April 5.

Lainey Wilson (Glasgow)

Winner of the Best Country Album award for her record 'Bell Bottom Country', Lainey Wilson will be playing Glasgow's 02 Academy on Friday, April 19. The singer-songwriter is no strangers to the winners' podium, having previously won an impressive seven Country Music Association Awards and six Academy of Country Music Awards.

Laufey (Glasgow)

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey got her big break on television talent show 'Iceland's Got Talent', before reaching the semi-finals of 'The Voice Ireland'. A decade later, she has won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her 2023 jazz-infused album 'Bewitched'. She's playing Glasgow's SWG3 venue on Monday, February 12.

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Edinburgh)