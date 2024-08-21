BBC radio presenter and Desert Island Discs star Lauren Laverne reveals 'unexpected' cancer diagnosis
BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has cancer.
The Desert Island Discs star, 46, posted on Instagram to say she is undergoing treatment for cancer, and said it had been caught early during a screening test.
Ms Laverne, who has been a radio DJ for various BBC channels for a number of years, also thanked her doctors and her family.
She said: “I recently had a cancer diagnosis.
“It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery. I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you - firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.
“To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much.
“And, of course, thank you to my colleagues - for their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”
Ms Laverne also encouraged fans to seek help from a doctor if they have any cancer symptoms. She said: “If you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out, please do it today. Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.”
