Pulp Albums Ranked: I rank all 7 studio albums by Jarvis Cocker's indie band - from best to worst

1 . This Is Hardcore (1998)

When the title track from 'This Is Hardcore' dropped a couple of weeks before the album there was some confusion from those who expected another collection of wry indie anthems in the same vein as 'Different Class'. Jarvis was having none of it, sidling onto Top of the Pops to deliver a near six-and-a-half minute ode to sleaze and dirt that the BBC somehow thought was suitable for an pre-watershed airing. There are more traditional hits here, notably lead single 'Help The Aged, which was released four months before the album - perhaps by a jittery record company looking to soften up the fanbase. 'Dishes' and 'A Little Soul' also provided radio-friendly moments, but it's the darkness of that central title track, along with opener 'The Fear' and the epic 'Seductive Barry', that make it Pulp's most cohesive and satisfying album to date. Closing tracks 'Glory Days' and ' The Day After The Revolution' bring things to a close beautifully, completing that rare thing - a perfect album. It sold a fraction of 'Different Class' and the band sounded like they cared not a jot. Key track: This Is Hardcore. | Contributed