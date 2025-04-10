Pulp Albums Ranked: I rank all 7 studio albums by Jarvis Cocker's indie band - from best to worst

Formed in Sheffield in 1978, it would take more that 15 years for Pulp to even start to become the festival-headlining stars they are today.
Lead singer Jarvis Cocker is the only constant in the band’s long history which can be easily broken up into two eras; namely the three albums they released to little in the way of interest on indie label Fire, and the four they released to acclaim on major label Island Records.
It’s a journey that saw them go from perenial failures to one of the faces of the Britpop movement - something that Jarvis was never particularly comfortable with.
It looked like the adventure was over after 2001’s We Love Life but it turned out to just be an extended break with the band reforming for a string of gigs in 2011 along with a new song After You two years later.
Another hiatus followed, but they returned even more triumphantly in 2022 to tour again, playing to huge audiences, including headlining Scotland’s TRNSMT music festival and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.
Now, nearly a quarter of a century after their seventh, their eighth album is set to be released on June 6 and will be dedicated to former bassist Steve Mackey who died in 2023.
Entitled More, it’s preceded by new single Spike Island and will be released by Rough Trade.
As we look forward to more new material, I decided to take a trip back through their previous albums - and it’s quite the trip.
Here’s how I rate all seven, from best to worst.
1. This Is Hardcore (1998)
When the title track from 'This Is Hardcore' dropped a couple of weeks before the album there was some confusion from those who expected another collection of wry indie anthems in the same vein as 'Different Class'. Jarvis was having none of it, sidling onto Top of the Pops to deliver a near six-and-a-half minute ode to sleaze and dirt that the BBC somehow thought was suitable for an pre-watershed airing. There are more traditional hits here, notably lead single 'Help The Aged, which was released four months before the album - perhaps by a jittery record company looking to soften up the fanbase. 'Dishes' and 'A Little Soul' also provided radio-friendly moments, but it's the darkness of that central title track, along with opener 'The Fear' and the epic 'Seductive Barry', that make it Pulp's most cohesive and satisfying album to date. Closing tracks 'Glory Days' and ' The Day After The Revolution' bring things to a close beautifully, completing that rare thing - a perfect album. It sold a fraction of 'Different Class' and the band sounded like they cared not a jot. Key track: This Is Hardcore. | Contributed
2. His 'n' Hers (1994)
The first most people heard of Pulp was 1994's top ten album 'His 'n' Hers' and its singles 'Lipgloss', 'Do You Remember The First Time' and 'Babies' - all still staples of their live set. The latter is in many ways the archetypal Pulp song - a scuzzy tale of hiding inside a wardrobe to watch a girl have sex before professing love to her sister with the memorable couplet: "I know you won't believe it's true, I only went with her 'cos she looks like you." The whole album shows a remarkable amount of confidence for a band who had previously only known failure, the highlight being 'Pink Glove' which sounds like it should warrant an 18 certificate. Only 'She's A Lady' at the midpoint gets anywhere close to being disposable. Key track: Babies. | Contributed
3. Different Class (1995)
The album that catapulted a group of underdogs and misfits into the pop stratosphere, 'Different Class' is the perenial crowdpleaser with a fistful of songs that have become woven into idie culture - led by the all-conquering 'Common People' (the album version always, please). 'Mis-Shapes' and 'Sorted for E's & Wizz' still sound remarkable, but the likes of 'Disco 2000' and 'Something Changed' border on shmatlz, cursed by the familiarity of a million wedding discos. Interestingly, the non-single standouts 'I Spy' and 'Underwear' wouldn't be out of place on 'This Is Hardcore', suggesting that Jarvis already had one eye on his masterpiece. A collection of great songs but only Pulp's third best album. Many will disagree. Key track: Common People. | Contributed
4. Separations (1992)
Pulp's third album 'Separations' was the first to feature the majority of the band who would go on to fame and fortune - with Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Russell Senior (who would later quit at the height of their success) all appearing alongside the ever-present Jarvis (second name no longer required). It had a troubled birth, recorded in 1989 but not released until 1992 by an indie label who suddenly and belatedly realised that they might have signed and lost the next big thing. It seems strange now that they were so ambivalent, with 'Countdown' sounding every inch the hit. Meanwhile, songs like 'My Legendary Girlfriend', 'She's Dead' and 'Don't You Want Me Anymore?' seem to indicate a band who can't quite believe that nobody cares how good they are becoming. By the time it came out it was too late - the band left Fire Recordings, were welcomed with open arms by a delighted major label, and the rest is history. Key track: Countdown. | Contributed