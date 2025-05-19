Wolf Alice Glasgow: Everything you need to know about tickets, from prices to presales

Lead vocalist Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice performs on the mainstage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022. | Getty Images

From how much they will cost to presale options, here is what you need to know about tickets for Wolf Alice in Glasgow.

Wolf Alice are set to play a huge show in Glasgow later this year, following the release of their fourth studio album.

Titled The Clearing, the new record will be released on August 29, with the band heading on tour around the UK in November.

The news comes after the release of their new single Bloom Baby Bloom.

If you’re keen to grab tickets to see Wolf Alice’s show in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know to get tickets - from when they go on sale to presale options, prices and more.

Wolf Alice to perform at OVO Hydro in December: All UK & Ireland tour dates

The English rock band will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on Sunday, December 7 - the final of their UK dates - before they head to Ireland.

Here are all of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates:

Friday, November 28 - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday, November 29 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday, December 01 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Wednesday, December 03 - London O2 Arena

Friday, December 05 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday, December 07 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday, December 10 - Dublin 3arena

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Wolf Alice tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, May 23 via sites including Ticketmaster.

When buying tickets, it is recommended to log in using only one device and to join the waiting room at least fifteen minutes ahead of the sale beginning.

Wolf Alice win the Best Group award during The BRIT Awards 2022. | Getty Images

Wolf Alice Glasgow presale

If you want to try and beat the queues for Wolf Alice tickets, you will be pleased to hear that there are several presale options available.

Available across all of their UK tour dates, fans can pre-order Wolf Alice’s upcoming album before 6pm on Wednesday, May 20 - or register via their “no purchase necessary” sign up - to receive access to artist presale.

Those who register will receive a specific presale code via email at 8am on Wednesday, May 21, with the presale going live from 10am that same day.

There is also the Spotify presale, which will see fans who listen to the band using the streaming service receive a link in their inbox with a code to access a platform-specific presale from 10am on Thursday, May 22.

There are also Wolf Alice presales available only for their Glasgow show, the first of which is OVO Presale.

Available to OVO customers who have signed up for OVO Live, this presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 21.

There is then the Gigs in Scotland presale, which begins at 10am on Thursday, May 22. To access this Glasgow Wolf Alice presale, all you need to do is sign up for an account over on the Gigs in Scotland website.

How much are Wolf Alice tickets?

Ticket prices for Wolf Alice’s UK tour will vary from venue to venue, but for their OVO Hydro show they will cost between £48.50 to £55.30.