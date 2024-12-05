Fontaines D.C. at the Glasgow OVO Hydro: Here are 15 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. achieved near-immediate acclaim on the the release of debut album Dogrel in 2019, being nominated for the Mercury Prize and named as both Rough Trade and BBC Radio 6 Music’s Album of the Year.

Formed in Dublin five years earlier in 2014, the band is made up of of Grian Chatten (vocals), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass), Tom Coll (drums) and Carlos O'Connell (guitar).

They’ve released three further albums to date, with A Hero's Death nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, while Skinty Fia became their first UK number one and helped them win the Brit Award for International Group.

The band's fourth album, Romance, was released earlier this year and became the band’s first to chart in the US.

They are currently touring the album and played to a sold out crowd at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday (December 4).

Here are a few pictues from the gig and the full setlist.

Fontaines D.C. played:

Romance

Jackie Down the Line

Televised Mind

A Lucid Dream

Roman Holiday

Big Shot

Death Kink

Sundowner

Big

Hurricane Laughter

Here's the Thing

Bug

Horseness Is the Whatness

Nabokov

Boys in the Better Land

Favourite

In the Modern World

Desire

I Love You

Starburster

1 . Big reveal The band started the gig playing behind a curtain, building anticipation. | David Hepburn

2 . Opener The band opened with 'Romance' - the title track from their new album. | David Hepburn

3 . The future's so bright... Lead singer Grian spent the first half of the concert behind a large pair of sunglasses. | David Hepburn