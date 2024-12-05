Fontaines D.C. at the Glasgow OVO Hydro: Here are 15 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. achieved near-immediate acclaim on the the release of debut album Dogrel in 2019, being nominated for the Mercury Prize and named as both Rough Trade and BBC Radio 6 Music’s Album of the Year.
Formed in Dublin five years earlier in 2014, the band is made up of of Grian Chatten (vocals), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass), Tom Coll (drums) and Carlos O'Connell (guitar).
They’ve released three further albums to date, with A Hero's Death nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, while Skinty Fia became their first UK number one and helped them win the Brit Award for International Group.
The band's fourth album, Romance, was released earlier this year and became the band’s first to chart in the US.
They are currently touring the album and played to a sold out crowd at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday (December 4).
Here are a few pictues from the gig and the full setlist.
Fontaines D.C. played:
Romance
Jackie Down the Line
Televised Mind
A Lucid Dream
Roman Holiday
Big Shot
Death Kink
Sundowner
Big
Hurricane Laughter
Here's the Thing
Bug
Horseness Is the Whatness
Nabokov
Boys in the Better Land
Favourite
In the Modern World
Desire
I Love You
Starburster