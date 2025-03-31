MindsEye: Release date for former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies' new game confirmed

Developed by Scottish studio Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye will be released on June 10, 2025.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The release date for MindsEye, the upcoming game from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies, has been revealed alongside a new cinematic story trailer.

Developed by Edinburgh-based Build a Rocket Boy (BARB) studio, the new thriller title is set to be one of the biggest games of 2025 and Benzies’ first since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in February, it was announced that BARB were eyeing a summer launch window for the game. Now, it has been confirmed that MindsEye will launch on June 10, 2025.

MindsEye is the first game from former GTA producer Leslie Benzies' Build a Rocket Boy studio. | IO Interactive / Build a Rocket Boy

The news came alongside a new trailer, with game director Benzies commenting: “This new trailer marks an exciting moment for MindsEye, as players get another look at the cinematic adventure we’ve worked so passionately to create.

“This new story trailer delves into the rich world of Redrock City and the characters players will encounter on their journey to help Jacob uncover his story. We can’t wait for players to step into the immersive world of MindsEye and embark on this gripping story of technology, ambition, and political intrigue.”

Here is everything we learned from the MindsEye release date announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MindsEye release date confirmed

MindsEye is set for launch on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. MindsEye will cost £54.99, with pre-orders, both physical and digital, now available.

Players who pre-order MindsEye will receive a free deluxe edition upgrade. | IO Interactive

Players who pre-order the game digitally will receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade that includes in-game content including the “Premium Pass”, the "Deluxe" Thorn & Kepler Yellowjacket Weapon, "Future" Jacob Vest Skin, and "Future" DC2 Companion Drone Skin. Meanwhile, physical pre-orders will also receive the retail exclusive "Stealth" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin.

MindsEye can pre-ordered across all platforms through the game’s website.

Second MindsEye story trailer introduces new characters

We already knew that MindsEye was set in the fictional desert city of Redrock, but in the new trailer we finally got a good look at that setting as well as new characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We meet enigmatic tech billionaire and tech genius Marco Silva - the head of the Silva Corporation, whose products we see all around the city - as well as Redrock’s ambitious mayor Shiva Vega.

Marco Silver was introduced in the new MindsEye trailer. | IO Interactive / Build a Rocket Boy

With the Silva Corporation behind tech from Redrock City’s law enforcement robots to its vehicles, Marco must deal with Mayor Vega as she attempts to take over control of the technology which essentially runs the city - all while he attempts to grow his company and stretch it towards new frontiers - those which will presumably impact our protagonist Jacob Diaz as he seeks answers about his past.