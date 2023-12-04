With the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy heading to Netflix for subscribers to enjoy, we decided to take a look at other games available through the streaming service.

Twelve Minutes stars James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe and can be played with your Netflix membership.

Since 2021, Netflix users have been able to play games using their membership on Android and iOS devices, with testing currently being carried out to extend the service to Macs and PCs as well as televisions.

Netflix’s catalogue includes more than 80 mobile games with Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available from December 14.

But before you can take advantage of your subscription to play GTA, here are 5 other titles available with Netflix Games.

Before Your Eyes

This innovative game is best enjoyed on mobile devices. Before Your Eyes sees you play as Benjamin Brynn as he explores his memories on his way to the afterlife. However, what’s truly unique about this adventure game is how it utilises eye-tracking technology to control your character.

Farming Simulator 23

Available on mobile for Netflix members, you can play the latest version of Farming Simulator with your Premium Subscription. Build your own farm, choose your animals and crops and get to work.

Football Manager 2024

Football Manager is another game with a fully dedicated fanbase, and Netflix users can take advantage of their subscriptions to play the latest edition on mobile. Just like any other Football Manager, you can build your squad and outsmart your opponents all from your couch.

Oxenfree

If you’re more a fan of narrative games, then Oxenfree could be the game for you. Available on mobile, this supernatural thriller sees you play as Alex, a teenager who decides to explore a spooky island alongside his friends. It’s as you explore the island and chat among yourselves that the mystery gradually unfolds.

Twelve Minutes