Here are 25 movies that are some of the highest rated films to stream on Netflix. Including a new Emily Blunt hit, a Samuel L. Jackson classic and Bill Burr in Old Dads.

Knowing which films to tune into on Netflix at a weekend can be tough, such is their selection of top quality films – and there’s only more being added.

With Old Dads, Locked In and Parasite all launching on the platform past month, the collection just continues to get stronger and the choice considerably harder.

However, if you can’t decide which films to watch, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

We collated the highest rated movies released on the platform in 2023 and discover the top 30 movies to watch right now on Netflix – so stop that scrolling and get watching!

1 . Parasite - 99% The winner of the Best Picture award at the 2020 Oscars, Parasite is a modern day masterpiece from Korea.

2 . Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse - 97% Miles Miles Morales embarks on a thrilling adventure through the now well known Spiderman multiverse as he teams up with Gwen Stacy and Spider-People to fight a supervillain. Award winning animation.

3 . The Truman Show (1998) - 95% Jim Carrey stars as an insurance salesman who begins to question what about his life is real - and what isn't.

4 . No Country For Old Men (2007) - 95% One of the Cohen brother's most highly rated films ever sees a hunter's life takes a wild turn when he discovers two million dollars while strolling through the aftermath of a drug deal.