Remember when Winnie The Pooh was just a cute Disney character? Prepare yourself as the famous bear exchanges his love of honey into a thirst for blood. Here how you see the new chaotic Winnie The Pooh horror film – including a special Glasgow screening.

'Oh, bother' said Pooh. Credit: Jagged Edge Productions

Ah...Disney characters. Sweet, cute, lovable and...thirsty for blood?

The big screen is set to welcome the horror rebirth Winnie The Pooh as a new horror film - ‘Blood and Honey’ - turns Pooh Bear and Piglet into deranged serial killers intent on wreaking havoc on their fictional land of 100 Acre Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With copyright lapsed on the original books by A. A. Milne, filmmakers are moving to flip a number of Disney classics on their head, with ‘Blood and Honey’ set to be the first in a long list of horror hits based on stories that were previously much-loved children’s characters.

The first trailer for the new film was released yesterday and has shocked and excited audiences, with the two minute trailer showing Christopher Robin as he returns to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned as a child – only to be confronted by a bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet that he created by leaving them behind.

The trailer also shows a group of five women as they are attacked in a holiday home by the two unidentified creatures, and a sign that simply says ‘RIP Eeyore’ – all in all, it looks like this movie may change the landscape of horror over the next few years, and we can’t wait.

Why has the copyright on Winnie the Pooh characters lapsed?

The reason that copyright has ceased on Winnie the Pooh is that, as of January 1 2022, works that were first published in the year 1926 lapsed into the public domain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A.A Milne’s popular children’s tale was acquired by Disney in 1961 and, since then, they have released a stream of movies, TV shows and products featuring the book’s cast of characters.

In the United States, copyright law states works of corporate or pseudonymous authorship lapse into the public domain after either 95 years from first publication – or 120 years after creation, whichever comes first, meaning Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh book is now free of copyright.

This allows others to copy, publish, distribute, create new works based upon it – including turning Pooh into a murderous, serial killing fiend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast

The cast of the movies are largely new actors who will hope their role in a highly publicised horror will catapult them onto a bigger stage.

Nikolai Leon (Exit, Demonic Christmas Tree) will take the role of Christopher Robin, though behind the blood-soaked mask of fictional teddy bear Winnie the Pooh is Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits), while Chris Cordell (I Killed Soloman Reid) takes on the Piglet role.

The most noticeable name on the list is that of Amber Doig-Thorne, who plays Alice, and has starred in a number of other horrors since 2017.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey release date

Originally set to be released in October 2022, the British horror film was delayed until 2023 due to increased publicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has its premiere in Mexico on January 26 and has since been distributed in select cinemas across the United Kingdom on February 15 – though there is currently only planned screening taking place in Scotland.

Where can I watch Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey in Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special one off screening will take place at the Glasgow Film Theatre as part of the ever popular Frightfest.