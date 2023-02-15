Evil Dead Rise will land in 2023 as the iconic horror franchise gets ready to launch onto the big screen once again.

Are you ready for the rise of the Evil Dead? Cr: Warner Bros.

One of horror’s most loved franchises is back with Evil Dead and those pesky Deadites return to the big screen thanks to director Lee Cronin.

First introduced to horror fanatics in the early 1980s by Sam Raimi, the supernatural gore flick introduced us to the series protagonist Ash (Bruce Campbell), the infamous Book of the Dead and now Evil Dead Rise will bring the splatter hit up to date with a 2023 release.

A decade on from the 2013 Evil Dead reboot, the series is set to take us back to the cabin in the woods and introduce us to the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the return of the flesh-possessing demons.

As they are thrust into a battle for survival, they must face their biggest nightmares – much like the much-loved Ash did before them – and prevail.

Its return is sure to spark huge interest from horror fans, many of them still reeling from the loss of the new cancelled Netflix series Ash vs Evil Dead, which had a built a horde of adoring fans prior to its premature ending.

Who is in the Evil Dead Rise cast? Will Bruce Campbell be in Evil Dead rise?

Taking on the lead role of the two sisters will be Alyssa Sutherland (The Devil Wears Prade) as Ellie and Lily Sullivan (Mental) as Beth.

Other cast members confirmed to take part in the movie are Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Gabrielle Echols, Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Tai Wano.

However, it appears the iconic face of Bruce Campbell, who usually stars as Ash in the Evil Dead films and TV series, will not feature in film – which is certain to upset fans of the horror franchise.

Back in 2017, Campbell has expressed doubts in a fourth Evil Dead movie and added, during a panel at Fan Expo Canada, that he believes the only successful future for the Evil Dead would be via a premium cable network, such as Ash vs Evil Dead and its appearance on Starz.

However since then Robert G. Tapert has been installed as producer, though it is now confirmed Raimi and Campbell served as executive producers under their Ghost House Pictures banner.

Evil Dead Rise running time and age rating

Those of you hoping for a longer run time than the Evil Dead reboot in 2013 will be pleased with confirmation the film clocks in at exactly two hours.

The BBFC has handed Evil Dead Rise an 18 rating for strong bloody violence and gore.

Evil Dead Rise UK release date

The film was originally set for a streaming-only release on HBO Max, but was moved to a theatrical release in August 2022 as part of a restructuring plan for film distribution at Warner Bros.