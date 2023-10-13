The nights are getting darker earlier and the wind is howling more than usual - which can only mean one thing...The Witching Hour is almost upon us.

While many of us will give our old favourites a rewatch, we can't fail to have noticed how positive a year it has been for the horror genre: a host of terrifying new films launched in the past 12 months.

So to celebrate the fact that Halloween is just around the corner, we’ve picked five of the best new horrors that we highly recommend you watch for October 31...if you dare.

Skinamarink

Skinamarink has been cited as the scariest movie ever made by some. Cr. Shudder.

Skinamarink is an experimental horror that takes a look at fear as an emotion. It certainly divided audiences. Personally? We absolutely loved it. There's no doubting it is genuinely terrifying and will make you jump. Available to stream via Shudder.

Evil Dead Rise

Released just this year, Evil Dead Rise was surprisingly excellent and full of gore. The film the franchise probably needed, it was lauded as one of this year's best horror films. Currently streaming on Netflix UK.

M3GAN

An instant classic, M3GAN is a tale for our time focusing on a lifelike doll programmed with the latest in AI technology that is said to be both a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Scary, hilarious and full of excellent one liners. Available to stream via NOW TV, Sky Store and Apple TV with prices starting at £9.99.

Talk To Me

Talk To Me was called 'the most terrifying film of the decade' by some critics and it certainly made an impact on viewers. The film begins when a grieving young woman is shown a severed, embalmed hand that can connect her to the dead. Chaos ensues. Available on Netflix from October 26.

Infinity Pool