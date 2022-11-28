After a two-year break from Australia it has been an exciting year for the 2022 ITV series as the celebrities returned to the jungle. With developments like Olivia Attwood’s sudden departure from the show due to her medical condition and controversial celebrities like Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh joining the camp later (and bringing drama along with them) it’s been an entertaining year for I’m A Celeb.
Following the eviction of campmates Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles, the 2022 final took place on Sunday, November 27, with Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott all fighting to become King or Queen of the jungle. But who won? Well, the results are in…
Who won I’m A Celebrity 2022?
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec announced the results live during the final on Sunday revealing footballer Jill Scott was crowned the new Queen of the Jungle. Jill Scott is a high-profile football player who has played for many teams over her 18-year career and represented England an amazing 161 times between 2006 and 2022.
Who were the finalists in I’m A Celebrity 2022?
The three finalists for ITV’s hit reality TV show were Matt Hancock (former health secretary), Owen Warner (actor) and footballer Jill Scott, the three competed for the crown of the jungle on Sunday.
According to the public vote, Owen Warner finished in second place and Matt Hancock came in third, which is a lot more than many people expected given his recent controversies as a politician including his suspension of the Tory whip.
What happened in the final on Sunday?
After the dramatic ‘Celebrity Cyclone’ event on Saturday, the Sunday final saw Matt, Owen and Jill enjoying a meal together as they reflected on their time in the jungle before returning to their luxurious lives back in the UK.
Following a gruelling trial to earn their final meals, the trio enjoyed a three-course meal that they personally chose for themselves. Owen chose a calamari starter, a quadruple stack beef burger with cheese and bacon and pancakes and cookie dough for dessert.
Matt chose garlic king prawns for a starter, followed by steak and chips before a homemade apple pie for dessert. Lastly, Jill opted for a prawn cocktail to start, a traditional beef Sunday dinner with Yorkshire puddings and gravy for her main and finished on a cheese board selection (great choice!)
Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller became ‘King of the Castle’ in 2021 where he went up against the likes of Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and David Ginola.
When will I’m A Celebrity be on again?
Now that Jill has been congratulated on becoming the new Queen of the Jungle, fans are already eagerly awaiting the next instalment of I’m A Celebrity. The show is expected to return in 2023, along with the regular Winter series, and hosts Ant and Dec also confirmed that there will be a special that was filmed earlier this year in South Africa called ‘I’m A Celeb: All Stars’ on its way out.