I’m A Celebrity 2022 has been special as we have returned to the jungle for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, but the cheer can’t last as evictions are coming in thick and fast.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Just lost its fifth contestant on last night's show.

Following Sue Cleaver in third place, Boy George then became the fourth contestant to leave the jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 series. The 61-year-old pop star was announced as the celebrity with the least amount of votes on the Tuesday show hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

But who was the fifth contestant to leave the jungle last night? Here’s what we know about I’m A Celeb eviction results and who’s still got a chance to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who left the jungle last night?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babatunde Aleshe has become the fifth celebrity to leave the jungle on I’m a Celebrity 2022 as of Wednesday night, this follows Pop singer Boy George’s exit the previous night.

Who has left the jungle so far in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe has now joined Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, TV Presenter Scarlette Douglas and broadcaster Charlene White who was the first celebrity to be voted off.

On a technicality, however, Love Island star Olivia Attwood was the first to leave the show within just 24 hours of it starting due to concerns over Olivia’s medical condition. Upon returning to the UK, she confirmed that she was rushed to A&E and given blood tests that revealed she was suffering from anaemia, but despite this she was “enjoying” watching her campmates duke it out in the jungle.

Stand Up Comedian and actor Babatúndé Aléshé has become the fifth star to leave the Australian jungle.

Who is left in the jungle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle:

Mike Tindall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the final of I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 will conclude on Sunday, November 27. The final will be aired on ITV1 at 9pm with the winner announced before 10:40pm when it finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad