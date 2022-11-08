Fans of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity were shocked after Olivia Attwood abruptly left the jungle just 24 hours after kicking off on medical grounds. A spokesperson for the reality show said that their medics found it “unsafe” for Attwood, a former Love Island contestant, to carry on in the jungle despite her desire to: “She really wanted to go back into the camp but medics won't let her", a source from the show told The Sun.

However, this is not the first instance of 31-year-old Attwood struggling with health issues as she has spoken out previously about cancer scares, viruses, and mental health struggles.

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m a Celeb?

The ITV statement said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

What happened to Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

In 2020, Olivia found a suspicious lump in her breast, this ‘growth’ had the star worried to the ‘pit of her stomach’ however an ultrasound scan confirmed that it was not likely to be cancer but it was surgically removed anyway.

Olivia has also survived two serious viruses; swine flu and Covid-19. Amid the Swine Flu pandemic when Olivia was travelling in Cyprus she caught the bug and spoke of how serious it was: “My best friend was hospitalised in Cyprus for like two weeks, we had to leave her and her dad had to come out and look after her."

Olivia also confirmed that she was infected by Covid-19 in recent years.

Did Olivia do much in the jungle?

Olivia Attwood attends McDonald's ultimate gaming event in Manchester to mark the launch of the new McCrispy burger.

The I’m a Celebrity launch, which took place on Sunday night, saw 10 new celebrities introduced to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 - the previous two runs were held in Wales due to the pandemic.

Although being cut short, in the launch episode Olivia was chosen by the public to be a Jungle VIP (Very Isolated Person) along with TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, Culture Club star Boy George and Radio DJ Chris Moyles.

After learning of this Olivia said she was equally “flattered and unnerved that the public voted for me to be a VIP” despite this being cut short.

Who else is still in I’m a Celebrity?

The newly inducted 10 are now only 9 celebrities strong but Matt Hancock (the MP for West Suffolk) will be joining the celebrity lineup soon, in the meantime we have:

Mike Tindall MBE

Owen Warner

Charlene White

Boy George

Chantelle Douglas

Sue Cleaver

Chris Moyles

Babatunde Aléshé

Jill Scott MBE