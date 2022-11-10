English comedian Seann Walsh is one of two late arrivals on I’m a Celebrity 2022 along with Matt Hancock.

He has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in the past, had a stand-up career in comedy in Brighton and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2012. Now, people are asking ‘who is Seann Walsh’ as the star gets used to jungle life alongside Matt Hancock who reportedly are seeing a ‘bromance’ in bloom.

Who is Seann Walsh?

Seann Walsh was born in Camden, England, but grew up in Brighton where he attended high school - Metro reports that the one GCSE exam he passed was Drama. This served as a fair indication of what his career path would be as Walsh moved on to pursue a comedy career and he achieved several awards in his first few years of performing.

He has toured the UK with shows like One for the Road and Seann to be Wild while also appearing on several comedy panel shows on television, but it was after he agreed to appear on Strictly Come Dancing that he became a household name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened when Seann Walsh appeared on Strictly Come Dancing?

Walsh made it to the fifth week of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 where he was then voted off, this came shortly after he was photographed kissing Katya Jones - his dance partner who was married while Walsh was in a relationship with former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

Seann became a household name after signing up for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Walsh released a public apology and his then-girlfriend posted a public statement in which she said Walsh’s “vulnerability” made him needy for “control” in their relationship. It was reported that following the media scrutiny and public outcries Walsh experienced significant anxiety and depression.

Do Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock have a ‘bromance’?

In an interview with iNews, Seann Walsh reported that before I’m A Celebrity 2022 he found himself sharing a London Tube with his to-be camp-mate, former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing the comparison between the MP’s infamous affair, Walsh said: “He probably had no idea who I was, but I just wanted to pull down my mask and say, ‘I know how you feel.’ I was probably the only person in the country who could sympathise.”

Now, it has been noted that the pair are getting on well during their jungle stay on ITV’s reality show. Walsh and Hancock took part in a challenge that saw them crawl through tunnels while confronting rats, insects and sludge, they reportedly got on well and giggled throughout the experience.